Lakers Always Wanted Walker Kessler Over LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers surprised many fans by making young center Walker Kessler their big offseason acquisition to replace LeBron James and others. Most expected a bigger name or for the Lakers to make more underrated moves to use the money for depth. Instead, the Lakers have now lost LeBron, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Jaxson Hayes already in free agency.

Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton have been their biggest additions to spark some skepticism. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers already viewed Kessler as more important for their future than James before LeBron informed the team that he was leaving for a new destination. The need for a center became pivotal at a time when all the other realistic names were getting dealt elsewhere.

General Manager Rob Pelinka went “all in” on Kessler by giving up two future first round picks and paying him well over $30 million per year moving forward. The Lakers letting center alternative options like Nic Claxton and Kristaps Porzingis pass them by meant having to find someone with a limited market. Kessler ended up being the name that Pelinka felt deserved the money as the team’s third best talent for the foreseeable future.

Luka Doncic Accidentally Influenced This Change

The main reason that the Lakers felt so fascinated by Kessler was the request made by Luka Doncic ahead of the offseason. Doncic revealed that a starting center capable of defending was the top upgrade that he desired from the team to contend over the next few seasons.

Kessler ended up being the best center left on the market and is young enough to remain part of the franchise for a long time. Injuries remain a concern since Kessler only played five games last season for the Utah Jazz and just 58 games in the previous season.

Luka never discussed picking Kessler or any player over LeBron, but that was how the Lakers decide to play the offseason. A young center who could help make up for the defensive flaws of Doncic and Austin Reaves became more important than retaining an unsure James for one more season.

LeBron Realized Lakers Didn’t Prioritize Him

The offseason featured minimal communication between the Lakers and LeBron until they agreed to part ways. One conversation reportedly took place after the NBA Finals ended but they couldn’t come to terms on an agreement and stopped negotiating to cause the split.

James most likely saw the writing on the wall that the Lakers were prioritizing other names above him and viewed them as more exciting. Last season featured some disconnect that made LeBron’s camp wonder whether the franchise even wanted him back in Los Angeles.

A combination of this feeling growing and James not believing in the team’s direction made the decision easier for LeBron to leave. The Lakers wanted to move on and build a new roster around Doncic to set up a brighter future by going after Kessler. James now has a chance to choose between the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and any other interested teams.