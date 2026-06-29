Lakers Lose Another Key Wing Target After $64 Million Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for another proven two-way wing just became more difficult.

Andrew Wiggins intends to sign a three-year, $64 million contract to remain with the Miami Heat, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Monday, ending any lingering speculation that the former NBA champion could become available this offseason.

The agreement includes a player option in the third season and represents another significant commitment by Miami as it builds around newly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

For the Lakers, it closes another potential avenue as they continue trying to surround Luka Dončić with versatile defenders and floor spacers.

Lakers Have Missed on Multiple Wing Targets

Wiggins is the latest name to come off Los Angeles’ wishlist.

Just one day earlier, HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers are among several contenders pursuing Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, joining the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic in what is shaping up to be one of the offseason’s most competitive trade markets.

Scotto also reported that Denver is willing to discuss every player on its roster except Nikola Jokić as it attempts to move below the NBA’s second apron.

Johnson remains one of the Lakers’ preferred trade targets because of his elite perimeter shooting, positional versatility and ability to thrive without needing the ball in his hands.

The challenge is obvious.

Los Angeles is now competing against multiple playoff contenders for one of the NBA’s most coveted veteran forwards.

Andrew Wiggins Had Been Linked to Lakers

Before Monday’s agreement, Wiggins represented another intriguing possibility.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last November that the Lakers had Wiggins “firmly on the list” of players they would pursue if Miami ever made him available.

The fit made sense.

Wiggins averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season while shooting efficiently from the field and continuing to provide strong perimeter defense.

His ability to defend opposing stars while complementing Dončić and Austin Reaves without dominating possessions aligned closely with the type of roster Los Angeles has been trying to construct.

Last week, salary-cap analyst Yossi Gozlan noted that Miami’s cap situation after acquiring Antetokounmpo created a scenario in which Wiggins declining his player option could have provided the Heat additional financial flexibility.

Instead, Miami removed all uncertainty by signing him to a new multiyear contract.

Cam Johnson Now Becomes Even More Important

With Wiggins officially off the market, the Lakers’ pursuit of Johnson takes on greater significance.

The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and could become Denver’s clearest avenue toward creating financial flexibility while reshaping its roster around Jokić.

Johnson is also coming off one of the most efficient offensive seasons of his career, shooting 48% from the field and 43% from 3-point range while providing the type of floor spacing and defensive versatility the Lakers covet.

Denver forward Peyton Watson remains another player Los Angeles has admired, but his impending restricted free agency gives the Nuggets substantial control over his future.

That reality leaves Johnson as the more attainable option, even if the bidding war continues to intensify.

Lakers Must Keep Expanding Their Search

The Lakers entered the offseason with two clear priorities: finding an impact center and adding another starting-caliber wing around Dončić.

Neither objective appears to be getting easier.

Wiggins is now off the board, Johnson’s trade market continues to grow, and Watson remains unlikely to leave Denver because of his restricted free-agent status.

For president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, Monday’s news serves as another reminder that every proven two-way wing is drawing significant interest.

As contenders move quickly to secure impact forwards, the Lakers may have to widen their search if they hope to build the championship-caliber roster they envision around Dončić before next season.