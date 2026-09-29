Lakers Get Great News on Exciting 22-Yr-Old After ‘Unbelievable Development’

There are many reasons why Los Angeles Lakers fans are itching to watch their team hit the court again. From Luka Doncic trying to snatch that elusive NBA MVP award to Austin Reaves achieving All-Star status, to the new guys proving they were worth the big bucks (hey, Walker Kessler!), all the way to the young, unassuming Adou Thiero staking a claim, there is a whole lot to look forward to.

Thiero, 22, is effectively getting that proper rookie feeling. Last season was murky from the jump thanks to injuries. Thiero missed training camp and preseason and never quite captured a rhythm from there. But this year feels different in a lot of ways. While there are going to be plenty of players ahead of Thiero on the Lakers depth chart, there is no question that the team hopes Thiero is a piece of the future.

Lakers Young Buck Dishes On His Confidence Ahead of New Season

Lakers fans jumped for joy — maybe not quite high as L.A.’s 22-year-old high-flyer when he explodes for a dunk — every time Thiero made a highlight-worthy play in summer league. He may be raw, he may be developing, but Lakers Nation firmly believes he has elite somewhere inside him. Now wait until you hear what he had to say about his development at Lakers media day.

“I feel like I am more comfortable in our offense and, you know, (have the) understanding of what I am supposed to be doing from the standpoint of when I am supposed athletic and go in try and dunk on somebody to play off two, play slow, get the ball to teammates, keep the offense running,” Thiero said Monday. “This summer, just getting a lot more comfortable with that and how we play basketball here.”

Now, couple that with what head coach JJ Redick had to say about the 2025 draft pick.

“Adou has had an unbelievable last two months of development,” Redick told reporters during the Lakers’ season-opening press conference Thursday. “It’s the first stretch he’s had since we drafted him where he’s had uninterrupted time in the gym. His body has been in great shape and he’s just gotten better.”

For a player as young and unseasoned as Thiero, this is exactly what fans want to hear. Now, we wait and find out what he does when given the opportunity to showcase what he worked on over the summer.

Excitement Growing Around Thiero

Of course, it comes down to getting a chance to play for any player to show what he is capable of. So, how does Thiero plan to make the most of his time on the court? He’ll start by trusting his point guard to

“At this point, playing pick up a little bit, I’ve realized if there’s space and I’m up there, he’s gonna throw the ball,” Thiero said of Doncic. “I’m more worried about creating that space and then I’m already looking up for where I’m gonna receive the ball. We’ve been building that chemistry.”

Is Thiero a star? No. Could he reveal his elite potential this season? How about a resounding yes.

Keep an eye out for what No. 1 does after coach Redick tells him to get off the bench and check into the game.