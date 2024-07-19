Lakers Trade Pitch Would Move Dalton Knecht & More for $204 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of options on the free agency and trade market, making it difficult to imagine a scenario where they significantly upgrade their roster. With limited players on the market at this stage of the offseason, the Lakers will have to get creative.

In a proposed trade from Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, they’d be doing just that. Hughes proposed a three-team deal with the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Sacramento Kings. The trade would move Dalton Knecht and much more for LaMelo Ball.

Lakers would get: Ball

Hornets would get: Knecht, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, 2026 first-round swap (via LA), 2028 first-round swap (via LA), 2029 first-round pick (via LA; unprotected), 2031 first-round pick (via LA; top-1 protected, converts to 2031 second-round pick if not conveyed), 2025 second-round pick (most favorable of LA or LAC), 2026 second-round pick (via SAC), 2030 second-round pick (via LA)

Kings would get: Rui Hachimura

“Ball shot 42.5 percent on 4.4 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game in 2021-22, his last healthy season. Last year was a 22-game wash, but Ball also cracked the 40 percent mark in the 36 games he logged in 2022-23,” Hughes wrote on July 19. “That’s enough to conclude he has bankable value as a spacer, which makes him the rare on-ball star who can comfortably slot into a supporting off-ball role when the Lakers want to put James in charge of the offense.