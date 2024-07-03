Lakers Rookie Was Named After Beloved Movie Character

There’s a growing trend of baby names being inspired by fictional characters — Apollo, Zelda and Dorothy, to name a few. One Lakers rookie was conceived 12 years after the 1989 movie “Road House” was released, but the cult classic left a lasting impression on his parents to name him after the protagonist.

According to Dalton Knecht, he was named after Patrick Swayze’s character — Dalton — after his parents loved Swayze’s portrayal of the MMA-inspired bouncer in the 1989 movie.

“I asked my parents how they chose my name,” Knecht told Spectrum Sports Net on July 2. “They brought up Road House. It was a super old movie. I don’t know when it was made. But, I watched it, it wasn’t too bad.”

"It was a super old movie. I watched it, it wasn't too bad.” Dalton Knecht on being named after a character in the movie Road House 🎬 pic.twitter.com/OLn2K1hg70 — NBA (@NBA) July 2, 2024

While “Road House” initially bombed in theatres, the movie found its way into scores of homes in the 1990s via VHS and cable, becoming a cult classic in the truest sense. It’s not far-fetched to assume something similar happened with Knecht’s parents.

Knecht — a sharpshooting guard from the University of Tennessee — was selected No. 17 overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was introduced by the Lakers on July 2, following the announcement that he would wear the No. 4 jersey starting with the 2024-25 season. The number was previously worn by Showtime Lakers legend Byron Scott, Luke Walton and Ron Harper, among others.

It was also revealed Knecht had inked a four-year rookie scale contract worth $18.5 million, and that his first taste of action would come at the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Shoutout from Dalton 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xS9ttXuB2k — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2024

Dalton Knecht Was Projected Higher

The Lakers admittedly did not expect a player of Knecht’s caliber to fall to them late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“None of us thought he’d be there. It’s crazy. The most ready guy in the draft, ready to play right away,” a Lakers team source told ESPN on June 27.

During Knecht’s introductory press conference on July 2, new head coach JJ Redick echoed those sentiments, revealing that the Lakers had the Tennessee sharpshooter higher on their draft board and were thrilled that they acquired him.

“We didn’t think Dalton would be available at 17,” Redick said. “But he provides something that we just don’t have — he’s a movement shooter who can obviously play off the bounce. We viewed him very highly on our draft board. He can score at all three levels and he’s got size. There’s a lot to be excited about Dalton.”

JJ Redick on what he likes about both Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Zu6eSbHL3f — NBA (@NBA) July 2, 2024

Instant Impact Player

Since Knecht spent three years in college, he enters the NBA more physically- and mentally-prepared than most of his rookie peers.

That’s precisely why the Lakers are expected to throw the 23-year-old into the rotation at the very onset of the 2024-25 season, unlike Bronny James — their other draft prospect — who is expected to start his pro career in the G-League.

Veteran Pelicans star CJ McCollum predicted on the June 27 episode of ESPN’s “First Take” that Knecht would have the most impact as a rookie in the 2024-25 season.

“I think Dalton’s gonna have the biggest impact in Year 1,” McCollum said. “I think the addition of JJ Redick and his staff — they’re already drawing up ATOs and pindowns [for Knecht]. Who better to mold Dalton than one of the best movement off-ball shooters of all time? He’s aggressive, athletic, confident and can play off the ball. LeBron [James] and AD [Anthony Davis] are gonna have so much gravity to open up things for him, Austin Reavles and D’Lo [D’Angelo Russell].

Play

To McCollum’s point, Knecht molded his game after Redick in college. Not, he would be coached by Redick as a rookie in the NBA.