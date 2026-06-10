Lakers’ Latest Trade Buzz Would Send Bronny James Packing

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason for the future of the franchise.

Gone are the days of the team building around LeBron James. It is very clear that the Lakers are Luka Doncic’s team. Rob Pelinka will look to build around Doncic for the future.

Along with that comes the real possibility that LeBron James could leave town in NBA free agency. If he does choose to leave L.A., it’s likely that the Lakers would also move on from Bronny James. The 2026-27 NBA season could look a lot different in Los Angeles.

With that being said, a new suggestion has been made that would see the Lakers part ways with both Bronny and his dad. It would also involve LeBron heading home to Cleveland.

Latest Lakers’ Trade Buzz Includes Bronny James Leaving Town

Bleacher Report has suggested a trade between the Cavaliers and Los Angeles that would send both LeBron and Bronny to Cleveland, along with Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and a $28 million trade exception, in exchange for Jarrett Allen, Dennis Schröder, Dean Wade, and Sam Merrill.

Our own Ryan Stano of Heavy took a look at the trade package specifically.

In this article, let’s take a closer look at Bronny James being included in the trade package and what it could mean for his NBA future.

What Has Bronny James Done So Far in the NBA?

James was originally drafted by the Lakers with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. In his first two years, James hasn’t done much with the Lakers.

Through two years and 69 games played with two starts, James has averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 rebounds per game. He has shot 37.4 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

So far, James has not been able to show much offensive potential. He has shown traits on the defensive end of the court that could help him stick around with an NBA team.

That being said, with his dad nearing retirement, could James’ future be in jeopardy?

Could Bronny James Find Himself Out of the NBA Soon?

At the end of the day, James being the son of LeBron has certainly helped his NBA career get started. When his dad does retire, the younger James could be in jeopardy.

James will need to work hard on his offensive game in order to stick around.

More than likely, his future does not lie in Los Angeles. If the Lakers and LeBron choose to part ways, moving on from Bronny makes a lot of sense. He would then need to latch on with a new franchise and prove that he can develop on both ends of the court.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds. However, there is zero doubt that James’ roster spot with Los Angeles is far from guaranteed.