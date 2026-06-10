LeBron James Sign-and-Trade Idea Gives the Lakers Everything They Need

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out the right players to keep from this year’s roster. They have several free agents, including LeBron James. He has spent the last eight seasons in Los Angeles and led them to a title in 2020.

Now, there is a chance that James moves on in the twilight of his career. LA has made it clear that bringing back Austin Reaves is the biggest priority for them in free agency. That might not leave enough cap space for them to bring back James, unless he takes a pay cut.

This sign-and-trade idea from Bleacher Report would solve the Lakers’ problems, while giving James a chance to compete for a title.

Sign-and-Trade Idea Gives the Lakers a Good Return for Sending Away LeBron James

Here is the full trade scenario:

The Cleveland Cavaliers receive: LeBron James, Bronny James, Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, $28 million trade exception

The Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jarrett Allen, Dennis Schröder, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill

This trade would address a couple of big needs for the Lakers. Bringing in Allen would give them a legitimate center who can help protect the rim and grab rebounds. Allen is a premier lob-catching threat who would pair well with Luka Doncic, as well.

LA would also get several key pieces off the bench who could really help them when Reaves and Doncic sit. Merrill is a solid shooter, and so is Wade. Schroder gives them a backup point guard who can actually handle the ball when Doncic is on the bench.

From Cleveland’s perspective, this trade gets a little tougher to justify. They would gut their depth to bring in James to be the third-best player on the roster. The trade exception could allow them to make another move, but that could make them flirt with the second apron of the luxury tax again.

Los Angeles Could Still Work Things Out With LeBron James

There is still a good chance that the Lakers will bring back James. He loves living in Los Angeles, and he clearly has made it his home. Playing with Doncic and Reaves gives him a decent shot to make a deep playoff run, as well. While the Western Conference might be harder, moving to the East would be no picnic.

The Knicks, Pacers, Pistons, and Celtics will all be better next season. A trade to Cleveland may or may not make them better than the team that made the Eastern Conference Finals. Staying in Los Angeles might end up being the best option that James has.

Once the Finals are over, LA will figure out exactly what their offseason plans are. The Lakers are the ones in the driver’s seat when it comes to bringing James back to the team next season. If they don’t, James will try to find a contender to go to.