Lakers Trade Pitch Would ‘Empty the Cupboard’ to Acquire $18 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers rarely have issues landing stars in free agency or by way of a trade, but this offseason has been a different story — at least so far.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Sunday, July 14, detailed the storied organization’s limited options as NBA Summer League gets underway and the Summer Olympics in Paris approach at the end of the month. One of three options Knox noted involved what he described as a move to “empty the cupboard” in a last-ditch effort to trade for Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

“Los Angeles is working with its 2029 and 2031 first-round picks as trade capital, and that’s not going to get a deal done,” Knox wrote. “Coming up with a salary match for Marrkkanen — who is set to earn just $18 million this season — would be feasible, but the Jazz would likely demand key assets like Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Rui Hachimura.”

Lakers Must Sacrifice More Than They Want if They Hope to Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Circumstances may develop in the coming weeks ahead of August 6 — the date upon which Utah can extend Markkanen. At that point, the Jazz can extend Markkanen on a four-year deal worth a maximum of $209 million, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Tim McMahon of ESPN said on the July 11 version of “The Lowe Post” podcast that word around the league is that Markannen’s trade value may actually go up after he signs that deal. In that case, Markkanen would be under contract for the next half-decade, which would remove the risk of negotiations and Markkanen ending up a one-year rental who enters free agency next season.

The matching salary requirement would not change, as Markkanen will play next season at $18 million regardless, as that is the salary cap hit on the fourth year of his current four-year deal worth $67.5 million total. That means the Lakers could still theoretically offer D’Angelo Russell, who will earn $18.7 million next season, and both of their tradable first-round picks (2029, 2031), which would no doubt be Los Angeles’ preference.

However, as Knox correctly noted, that won’t be enough for the Jazz to part with the 7-footer who averaged north of 23 points and 8 rebounds last year after putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on 39%-plus 3-point shooting (7.7 attempts per contest) during his All-Star campaign of 2022-23.

Lauri Markkanen Close to Player Lakers Would Consider Trading Austin Reaves to Acquire

The Lakers aren’t willing to trade Reaves, by all accounts the third-best player on their roster behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, for anything less than an established NBA star.

“The Lakers, by all indications, are not trying to trade Austin Reaves unless it is an All-Star-level guy,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on June 24. “Even then, it seems like it’s a legit All-Star, not just a fringe All-Star type.”

Markkanen is probably toeing the line Buha said L.A. has drawn in terms of the type of player it is looking for in return for Reaves and its two best draft assets of the next seven years. That said, if the Lakers like Markkanen’s fit enough with the rest of the roster, it is a move that could make sense for both sides.

Lakers Can Build Attractive Trade for Lauri Markkanen With Austin Reaves, Multiple Draft Assets

The Jazz don’t need a player as good as Markkanen on the roster next season, as they try to position themselves for high picks in the next two drafts — each full of talent.

Betting against the Lakers being a dominant team five-to-seven years from now is a smart wager, as James enters his age-40 campaign this October and Davis is a 31-year-old with an extensive injury history. Los Angeles could also add multiple pick swaps in 2026, 2028 and 2030, which Utah might also value significantly based on their projected timeline for competitiveness with the top of the Western Conference as the franchise continues its rebuild.

Furthermore, Reaves is under contract for the next three years at the low annual prices of just under $13 million, $14 million and $15 million, respectively, with a player option on the last season in 2026-27.

The 26-year-old Reaves can be a solid starting piece around the young talent Utah already has and can position itself to acquire over the next two summers by dealing Markkanen and going in the tank for the next two drafts.

On the Lakers side, they can add a 7-footer with lethal 3-point range alongside Davis and James. Meanwhile, Russell isn’t a highly-valued asset around the league, though his expiring contract very well could be ahead of the trade deadline for the right franchise.

The Lakers wouldn’t have much else to trade alongside him, but may be able to get a decent rotation player back for a package of Russell and Christie and whatever other piece they could scrounge to take one last shot at a title during the James era in Los Angeles.