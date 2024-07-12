Lakers Pushed to Empty ‘the Asset Collection’ to Trade for $67 Million Star

As the offseason continues to push forward, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ options to upgrade the roster decrease. They’ve missed out on notable names like Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield but there’s at least one potential impact player still available.

The Utah Jazz are likely in a rebuilding mode and their most valuable asset is forward Lauri Markkanen. The All-Star is entering a contract year and the Jazz could trade him before he potentially leaves in free agency next year.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that Markkanen is a great fit in Los Angeles and that the team should consider “emptying the asset collection” to get him.

“A quick scan of the current trade market posits that Utah Jazz swingman Lauri Markkanen is the best candidate for that role among reasonably available players,” Buckley wrote in a July 11 column.

“It would, of course, require the Lakers to unload the entirety of their asset collection to land Markkanen. It’s hard to imagine anyone in L.A. not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis would be truly untouchable in a Markkanen trade.”

The assets the Lakers have are three first-round picks, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and other role players. Considering Markkanen is only making $18 million next season, it shouldn’t be difficult to make the salaries work. If Utah thinks the Lakers’ draft picks could be valuable, a Markkanen trade to Los Angeles isn’t out of the question.

Lauri Markkanen Could Be Missing Piece for LA

If the Lakers land Markkanen, it could be a huge deal. He’s averaged 24.5 points a game the last two seasons while hitting 39.5% of his 3-point shots. He’s been an ascending player and is still just 27.

He’d be an instant impact player for Los Angeles while also giving them a player to build around after LeBron James retires. He’d bring size to the team. He’s 7-foot-0 and while he doesn’t play center, he’d give form a formidable frontcourt with Anthony Davis. The only concern is that Markkanen is almost guaranteed to get a max contract after the season. It could be difficult to pay three max players.

James does have a player option on his contract that he could opt out of after the season. He could potentially take less money to help ensure Markkanen gets paid. It’s also possible he could retire, which would open up the room to pay Markkanen. A Davis-Markkanen duo going into the future should still be a playoff team with the right pieces around them.

LeBron James Is Big Fan of Lauri Markkanen

One player who wouldn’t mind a big trade for Markkanen is James. He recently had a lot of praise for the Finnish big man.

“[He’s] one of my favorites,” James said of Markkanen on the May 1 episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, “[I] love him.”

Apparently, Markkanen is also a fan of James.

“He’s been a LeBron supporter for a long time,” James said. “He wears my shoes, until this year, I think Nike came out with a new shoe.”

Markkanen to Los Angeles seems like a really good match but it really comes down to whether or not the Jazz like what the Lakers have to offer.