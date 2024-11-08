Slumping Lakers Urged to Trade for $63 Million Star Duo: ‘They Could Do Worse’

As the Los Angeles Lakers unraveled during a disastrous 1-4 road trip following a perfect 3-0 start at home, shaking up the roster could be the only way to inject new energy into their lethargic play.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley urged the Lakers to look into trading for the rejuvenated Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who are on the trade block.

If the Lakers hope to join that class of heavyweight title contenders, they may have to look outside the organization for help. They could do worse than starting their search in the Windy City.

That’s where the Chicago Bulls are “expected to explore trade options” involving Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier. Both have been previously connected to the Lakers as possible trade targets. Buckley, however, added that the Lakers should look into trading for the pair of Bulls veteran stars “if either sits in the clearance section.” LaVine will make $43 million this season while Vucevic will earn $20 million, according to Spotrac. Why Should the Lakers Trade for the 2 Bulls Stars LaVine has regained his All-Star form and in an efficient manner. In six games this season, the former two-time NBA All-Star guard is averaging 22.7 points while shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.8% from the 3-point line. His dynamic scoring is what the Lakers’ offense needed outside the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. Vucevic is the stretch five who could slide Davis to his preferred position — power forward — with his 45.7% accuracy from the 3-point line this season. He could open up the paint for Davis and James even more. On the defensive side, Vucevic’s size could give the Lakers another rim protector and allow Davis to roam around and play at his best as a weakside defender. The Montenegrin big man is also a walking double-double machine. He averaged double figures in scoring and rebounding in 10 of his first 13 seasons in the NBA. The veteran center could help the Lakers, who are the fourth-worst rebounding team in the league this season. JJ Redick Walks Out of Postgame Press Conference A frustrated Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick dropped a three-word response to a reporter before walking out of his postgame presser. “I just did,” Redick said after a reporter asked how he would address the team’s lack of defensive effort in their 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 6. Play

With Davis (heel) and Rui Hachimura (illness) missing the game, no one outside James, who led the team with 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists, stepped up for the shorthanded Lakers.

“It goes back to choices,” Redick told reporters earlier in his postgame presser. “It’s something we’ve discussed as a group and you have a choice every night for how you play, it has nothing to do with making shots.”

The Lakers have the third-worst defensive rating (118.8) in the league after the loss.

“There’s got to be a group of people, seven to eight guys, that make that choice and we’re a really good basketball team,” Redick continued. “We got a handful, two or three, we’re not going to be a good basketball team that night, that’s just the reality.”

“That’s my biggest takeaway, to be honest.”

D’Angelo Russell’s Rapid Fall

While LaVine and Vucevic are restocking their trade value, the same cannot be said for Lakers’ starting point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Redick benched Russell in the final 18 minutes of the Lakers’ loss to the Grizzlies after a listless 12-point on 4-of-12 shooting performance.

Russell has struggled under Redick’s system. The veteran point guard is averaging only 12.0 points on 37.5% overall shooting and 29.5% from the 3-point line through the Lakers’ first eight games.

When asked about the benching postgame, Redick had a meaningful remark on Russell’s status.

“Just level of compete, attention to detail, some of the things we’ve talked with him about for a couple of weeks,” Redick told reporters about Russell’s fourth-quarter benching. “And at times, he’s been really good with that stuff, and other times, it’s just reverting back to certain habits. It wasn’t like a punishment. I just felt like for us to have a chance to win this game, that was the route we wanted to take.”

The Lakers could use Russell’s expiring $18.6 million salary in any potential deal leading to the February trade deadline.