Los Angeles Lakers Cut Ties With 7-Footer Before Bucks Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are making another roster change ahead of their Wednesday, Nov. 11, matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly parting ways with a center they signed less than two weeks ago.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers are waiving 7-foot center Lawson Lovering, ending his brief stint with the organization after signing him to a two-way contract on Oct. 28.

The move comes just 13 days after Los Angeles added Lovering, who previously spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lovering appeared in two games for the Lakers, totaling just two minutes. He did not score and recorded one rebound.

The decision is somewhat surprising considering the Lakers’ recent efforts to bolster their frontcourt depth, although Lovering had not established a meaningful role in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Los Angeles enters Wednesday’s matchup with Milwaukee at 10-2, riding a six-game winning streak.

Lakers Waive Lawson Lovering After Signing 2-Year Contract

The Lakers announced Lovering’s signing on Oct. 28, waiving forward AK Okereke to create room for the former Utah standout.

At the time, the transaction appeared to give Los Angeles additional developmental depth at center.

Lovering, 23, appeared in 30 games for the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season, making 26 starts. He averaged 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 59.2% from the floor.

He also appeared in two NBA games for the Grizzlies, averaging 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

What’s particularly notable about Tuesday’s reported decision is the contract Lovering received when he joined Los Angeles.

As Heavy’s Matt Evans previously reported, Lovering signed a two-year, two-way deal rather than the more conventional one-year arrangement.

The agreement initially suggested the Lakers were interested in a longer-term developmental project.

Instead, Lovering is reportedly headed back to the open market before completing his first full month with the franchise.

His departure also represents another quick reversal involving the Lakers’ developmental roster. Los Angeles waived Okereke to sign Lovering, only to reportedly move on from his replacement less than two weeks later.

Lakers Roster Move Opens Two-Way Spot Before Bucks Game

The decision to waive Lovering would open a two-way roster spot for the Lakers, potentially allowing the front office to pursue another developmental prospect.

Under NBA rules, teams can carry up to three players on two-way contracts in addition to their standard roster.

With Lovering departing, forward Arthur Kaluma and guard Chris Mañon would remain as the Lakers’ two-way players.

The move does not necessarily signal an immediate addition, however. Scotto’s report did not identify a replacement or explain why the Lakers decided to release Lovering so quickly.

Los Angeles also has established frontcourt options in Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili, limiting the immediate need for an inexperienced center in the rotation.

Kessler is coming off a 21-point, 10-rebound performance in Monday’s 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, while Mamukelashvili contributed 23 points.

Luka Doncic added 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

The Lakers will face the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, looking to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Whether Los Angeles fills Lovering’s roster spot immediately or keeps it available for another opportunity is the next question for the front office.