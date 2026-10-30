Lakers Hand Newly Signed 7-Foot Center an Unexpected Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a move to address their early-season struggles in the frontcourt.

On Wednesday, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office waived rookie forward AK Okereke from his two-way contract, replacing him with seven-foot center Lawson Lovering.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Lovering has signed a two-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles, suggesting the franchise could have longer-term plans for the 23-year-old.

Lakers Make Intriguing Contract Decision With New Center

Two-way contracts around the NBA are typically signed on a season-by-season basis, making Lovering’s two-year agreement an intriguing development.

However, the length of the contract does not necessarily guarantee his future with the franchise.

NBA teams can waive players on two-way deals and make changes to those roster spots throughout the season, meaning Lovering will still need to prove himself to secure his place in Los Angeles.

His arrival comes as the Lakers continue to assess guard Chris Manon, who spent his rookie campaign on a two-way contract with the franchise last season.

Manon returned on another two-way deal this summer, with head coach JJ Redick previously stating that the Lakers were “invested” in the defensive-minded guard’s continued development.

The Lakers’ third two-way roster spot belongs to Arthur Kaluma, who earned his place following an impressive showing during the 2026 NBA Summer League.

While Manon appears to have established himself as a longer-term developmental prospect, the additions of Lovering and Kaluma give Los Angeles further options as it evaluates its roster.

The Lakers have started the season with concerns surrounding their interior defense and rebounding, having struggled to contain opponents in the paint through their opening games.

Los Angeles currently ranks 17th in the NBA in defensive rating, with its frontcourt rotation coming under increasing scrutiny.

The franchise had hoped that offseason acquisition Kevon Looney would provide valuable experience and depth at center.

However, the veteran has struggled to establish himself in Redick’s rotation, falling out of the lineup during the opening five games of the campaign.

Lovering Gets Fresh NBA Opportunity Following Grizzlies Stint

With limited established center options available through free agency or potential trades, the Lakers turned to the G League talent pool to strengthen their frontcourt.

Lovering spent his rookie season with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies‘ G League affiliate, after going undrafted in 2025.

Across 30 appearances, the seven-footer averaged 7.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks while shooting an efficient 58.9% from the field.

His performances eventually earned him an NBA opportunity, with Memphis signing him to a 10-day contract in February 2026.

Lovering made two appearances for the Grizzlies, including an impressive showing against the Utah Jazz in his second outing.

The center recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes, helping Memphis secure the victory.

Now entering his second professional season, Lovering will have another opportunity to establish himself at the NBA level while splitting time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, Coachella Valley.

He joins a developmental frontcourt featuring William Kyle III, who previously signed an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ affiliate has also been active in strengthening its center rotation ahead of the new season.

On Saturday, October 24, Coachella Valley completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G League affiliate.

The deal saw Coachella Valley acquire the returning player rights to 6-foot-11 French center Kalifa Sakho.

The 25-year-old brings five years of collegiate experience across South Plains, Utah State, Sam Houston State and Houston.

With Lovering now occupying a two-way roster spot and Sakho’s rights added to the organization, the Lakers have taken steps to improve their developmental frontcourt depth as they look for solutions to their early-season struggles.