Lakers LeBron & Bronny James Respond to Lawsuit in Los Angeles Court

The Lakers father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James have responded to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in a February 2025 filing from their attorneys. The lawsuit, filed in October 2024, accuses them of wrongdoing in a November 2022 crash in Littlerock, California, according to documents obtained by Heavy.

On February 20, LeBron and Bronny James, in a filing by their attorneys, denied all of the claims in the lawsuit, which was filed by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen on October 20, 2024. The lawsuit accuses LeBron and Bronny James of negligence, negligence per se and statutory liability and seeks a jury trial.

The James’ attorneys, Sonali Olson and Nicole Fassonaki of the Olson Law Group, wrote in the filing that they, “deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all.”

Olson and Fassonaki could not be reached for comment by Heavy and have not commented publicly about the lawsuit. LeBron and Bronny James have also not commented about the court case. The plaintiffs and their attorney, Jeffrey Billings, of The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker Inc., have also not commented outside of court filings.

The Plaintiffs, April Almanza Lopez & Kiara Rae McGillen, Claim in the Lawsuit They Suffered Injuries in the Crash & They Are Seeking Unspecified Damages at Trial

The plaintiffs, Lopez and McGillen, are from Saugus and Valencia, California, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, the crash happened on Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock on November 13, 2022.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs, “were passengers in a vehicle traveling on Pearblossom Highway at or near its intersection with 87th Street, and at the same time and place defendants, and each of them, so negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision, injuring and damaging plaintiff as herein after described.”

The lawsuit claims that LeBron and Bronny James were the owns of the vehicle involved in the crash and it was “being used and operated with the knowledge and consent of said owners.”

The lawsuit states, “As a cause of said conduct of defendants, and each of them, plaintiffs sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort and physical disability to plaintiffs, general damage in an amount according to proof which in good faith is believed to be an amount within the jurisdictional limits of this court.”

Lopez and McGillen are seeking general damages, medical and related expenses, loss of earnings, loss of income, property damage and damages for loss of use of of automobile.

LeBron & Bronny James’ Attorneys Wrote That Any Damage to the Plaintiffs’ Vehicles or Injuries Were Caused ‘by Persons Other Than These Answering Defendants’

The lawsuit also names Does 1 through 100, who “unknown to plaintiff who therefore sues said defendants by such fictitious names. Plaintiffs are informed and believe and thereon alleges that each of the defendants herein designated as a Doe is legally responsible in some manner for the events and happenings herein referred to and caused injury and damages to plaintiffs as herein alleged.”

The filing added, “At all times alleged herein each defendant was the agent and employee of each of his codefendants, and in doing the things herein described was acting within the scope of his authority as such agent and employee.”

In the response to the lawsuit, attorneys for LeBron and Bronny James, “defendants allege that if plaintiffs suffered or sustained any damages as alleged in the complaint, those damages were proximately caused and contributed to by persons other than these answering defendants, including, but not limited to, defendants DOES 1 to 100.”

The response added, “The liability of all defendants and responsible parties, named or unnamed, should be apportioned according to their relative degrees of fault, and the liability of these answering defendants should be reduced accordingly.”

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and the California Highway Patrol said they do not have any records on the crash. It was not immediately clear if another agency investigated the crash or if police responded to the incident.