Lakers Exec Reveals Details of LeBron-Bronny James Trash Talk Incident

LeBron James followed through on his declaration that Bronny can’t call him dad on the court.

LeBron showed that early in one of their first scrimmages as Los Angeles Lakers teammates. He’s not here to baby his eldest son. Not while they are on their job.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka revealed things got heated between the father and son in one of the team’s pickup games.

“[Bronny] got switched onto LeBron, and LeBron took him baseline, up and under off the glass,” Pelinka told reporters on September 25. “The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anything else.”

That particular play sent a message to Bronny about the reality that he is about to face as he gears up for his historic NBA debut.

LeBron and Bronny are set to make history as the first father-and-son duo to play together in the NBA. Whether that happens on opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22 is still up in the air, according to Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick.

“We obviously have talked about it as a staff and we’ve gotten into some specifics of what that might look like,” Redick told reporters during the Lakers preseason presser on September 25. “But we haven’t committed to anything. And obviously, there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well.”

LeBron James’ Competitive Edge

LeBron’s competitive edge, even at 39, has yet to wane.

That trash-talking incident with his son was another proof aside from his spirited play in the 2024 Paris Olympics to help Team USA win the gold medal.

After Pelinka shared details of the father-and-son encounter on the court, LeBron quickly followed through with another trash talk on his Instagram story.

“Great defense. Better O,” he posted, accompanied by ESPN’s quote graphic of Pelinka’s anecdote.

It remains to be seen whether LeBron’s shadow will loom large on Bronny in what is expected to be a highly-scrutinized rookie season with the Lakers.

LeBron James Honors Derrick Rose in Retirement

LeBron paid tribute to Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, on his retirement.

“Much love and respect Pooh!!! Salute,” James posted on his Instagram story.

Rose, 35, announced his retirement on September 26, a few days after the Memphis Grizzlies did not renew his contract.

James and Rose had their hard-fought playoff battles in the Eastern Conference during the former Bulls guard’s prime.

Rose was drafted No. 1 overall by his hometown team Chicago in 2008, similar to James, who was drafted by his hometown Cleveland in 2003.

They once played as teammates at Cleveland, albeit briefly, during James’ final season with the Cavaliers. But persistent injuries have robbed Rose his athleticism and desire to play during that time.