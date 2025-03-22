Lakers Get Good News on LeBron, Other Key Injuries

Good news, Lakers fans!

LeBron James (left groin strain) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) are trending toward imminent return as both Los Angeles Lakers forwards have been upgraded to questionable in the latest NBA official injury report ahead of their Saturday (March 22) clash with the visiting Chicago Bulls.

James has missed the last seven games, while Hachimura has been out over the Lakers’ last 12 games. Lakers coach JJ Redick has called their status day-to-day since their road trip last week.

Following the Lakers’ 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 20, Redick said he is “hopeful” they could play against the Bulls. If not, they could return at some point during their four-game road trip beginning in Orlando on Monday, March 24.

James was seen moving well in a full-court workout before the Bucks game.

Looks like LeBron is inching closer to a return

The Lakers (43-26) are 3-4 since James went down with the injury in Boston on March 8. They are virtually tied with the Denver Nuggets (44-27) for the third seed in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, after skipping the Bucks game, Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury management) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain) are all probable to play against the Bulls.

Backup guard Gabe Vincent (left knee injury management) was downgraded to questionable to play.

Missing LeBron Especially on Defense

The Lakers defensive rating dropped all the way down to 17th during James’ absence over their last seven games.

Redick said he missed James’ leadership on the floor and Hachimura, the glue guy of the starting lineup.

“It’s tough,” Redick told reporters, per Lakers Nation. “Both of those guys have been so good for us on that end. Rui is kind of just being a connector, just being able to switch everything. And then LeBron, I literally said to him during the San Antonio game during a timeout, I said you know what we miss? We miss your voice on the defensive end. Our communication level has gone down significantly and talk is a contagious thing. When one guy is consistently talking, it forces everybody else to.

“So we miss both of those guys a lot. And then with LeBron obviously, he’s an elite defensive rebounder and can go grab a basketball that’s outside of his space as well as anyone at his position.”

The Lakers had the best defense in the league since mid-January before James’ ill-timed injury.

Bronny Shines Against Bucks

With nearly half of the Lakers’ roster unavailable, including four starters, Bronny got the chance to showcase the things he’s been working on in the G League against the Bucks.

And he did not disappoint.

Bronny co-led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and in assists with five, both career highs while adding three rebounds and a block in 30 minutes off the bench.

“Not surprised by tonight,” Redick told reporters. “I think his confidence is growing.”

Then Redick laid out the next step for Bronny to crack his rotation in the near future.

“I think the next step is just becoming an elite-conditioned athlete because when [he] does that, with his physical tools and his burst and his handle — and we think he’s going to be an above-average to really good NBA shooter — he’s going to have a chance to really make an impact,” Redick continued.

Bronny is headed back to the end of the bench with nearly, if not all of the Lakers’ key players, coming back.