LeBron James Makes Bombshell Announcement About his Future With the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made a formal offer to LeBron James yet. James is a free agent, and he has played the last eight seasons in Los Angeles. James helped the Lakers win a championship in 2020 in the bubble in Orlando.

Yet, his time with the franchise has come to an end. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, James has informed the Lakers that they can move on without him. He will be playing next year, but he will be playing for a different franchise. His time in Los Angeles is over.

This is a major announcement, but it’s one that could end up helping LA.

LeBron James Says he is Done Playing for the Lakers

James will now choose a different team to sign with as a free agent. Rumors have heated up that he wants to play for Golden State in order to pursue a title there. He has also been rumored to be considering the Heat and the Cavaliers to play with next year.

Wherever he plays, James will have to take a pay cut. Other teams with championship aspirations do not have enough cap space to come anywhere near the amount he earned this past season. The midlevel exception is something that he could play under next year.

James clearly loves living in Los Angeles, so this next chapter is not going to be a long-term endeavor. At most, he likely has two seasons left in his NBA career. That’s why he is expected to sign with a contender next season. He wants to have one more chance to win a ring.

This past year with the Lakers, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He still shot over 50 percent from the field. Even though his numbers dropped, he is still a very good player who can help another team win a lot of games.

Los Angeles has Cap Space to Freely Use

With James headed elsewhere, this gives the Lakers an opportunity to use their cap space. They can sign a new starting center if they want to, which is their biggest hole. They will now need a new forward with James moving on, and they should have the space for that, too.

It’s clear that the future of the franchise is wrapped up in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Those two players are signed to max contract extensions with the franchise. Now, they have to build out the rest of the roster, especially on the defensive end of the court.

Losing James is certainly a blow. The Lakers would likely be a better team if he were on the roster, even if he is best used as a third star now. Losing him in free agency is not something they necessarily wanted, as they did indicate interest in bringing him back. Yet, he will be playing somewhere else.