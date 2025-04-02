LeBron James Was ‘Humbled’ By Bronny’s Bold Decision

Rookie Lakers guard Bronny James spent all four years of high school at Sierra Canyon School, a private K-12 school in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. Bronny could have joined other schools to improve his basketball profile and thereby be recruited more aggressively for college. However, he chose to stay in Sierra Canyon out of loyalty to the program and his teammates.

LeBron James is still proud of his son for sticking with the same school through four years. On the maiden episode of season 2 of his “Mind the Game” podcast, James spoke about many of Bronny’s peers moving schools to avoid being yelled at by high school coaches.

“I was so humbled and appreciative when Bronny wanted to stay at his high school for four straight years,” James said. “He could have went to other places, maybe even got better opportunities, whatever he wanted to do with the game. And he stayed at the same high school for four years.”

Play

‘Not Running Away From Adversity’

James revealed that his younger son, Bryce, transferred to Notre Dame as a junior due to his and his wife’s insistence. However, Bryce moved back to Sierra Canyon in November 2023 and will finish all four high school years at the same school.

“That means something,” James said of his sons spending all four years in the same high school. “You’re not like running away from adversity. Even though things may not be going your way, you’re like, ‘I’m here, I’ve laid the groundwork.’

“It’s like in the real world, you can’t just pack up and leave. You have to be able to stick through it and work through it.”

When LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2019, his family became a part of the Los Angeles fabric. His sons, Bryce and Bronny, joined Sierra Canyon, and his wife, Savannah, began new business ventures in the Los Angeles area.

Bronny James Growing in Confidence

In a full-circle moment for Bronny, the Lakers drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. His first few months as a pro were underwhelming, both at the NBA and G League levels. However, Bronny has grown in confidence with each passing game, especially since the start of 2025.

On March 24, Bronny dropped a career-high 39 points in the South Bay Lakers’ 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. Shortly before that game, Bronny had a career-high 17 points in an NBA game when the Lakers lost to the Bucks.

James isn’t surprised by his son’s recent ascension. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer said Bronny needed time to regain his rhythm after his cardiac arrest in March 2024.

“I’ve seen he has gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the [cardiac] incident with USC to the moment the other night when he stepped onto the floor,” LeBron said of Bronny on March 24. “He has gotten better and better and better, and I think his confidence has gotten better with the work that he is putting in. He is starting to feel it once again before he had the incident.”

Bronny is averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the South Bay Lakers.