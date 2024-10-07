LeBron James Makes Candid Admission About His Childhood After Historic Moment with Bronny James

LeBron James and his eldest son, Bronny James, finally had their historic moment together in the NBA, albeit unofficially in a preseason game.

On Bronny’s 20th birthday, the father and son shared the court for the first time in the NBA at the start of the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on October 6.

While LeBron said the historic moment felt “surreal,” he also made a candid admission about his childhood and its significance to him as a father.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron James told reporters after the game. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

LeBron became one of the greatest basketball players of all time without his father in his life.

LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, said in an ESPN story in 2002 that the basketball superstar’s father, Anthony McClelland, was a “casual sex partner” who had an extensive criminal record, including arson and theft.

Despite this fact, it did not deter LeBron from reaching his dreams. It became one of his motivations as he painstakingly built his career and grew his family without any trace of scandal that has hounded some of the famous celebrities and athletes.

LeBron James Felt Like It Was a Movie

Lakers coach JJ Redick gave LeBron and Bronny heads up that the were playing together against the Suns but did not knew exactly when.

So even if they had the chance to prepare for the moment, it was still nothing like they had anticipated.

“I’m prepping for the game like it’s regular game,” LeBron said. “But the moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and I went up — because my guy was taking the ball out. We stood next to each other and I kind of looked at him, and it was just like, ‘Is this “The Matrix” or something?’ It just didn’t feel real.”

LeBron and Bronny shared the floor together for 4 minutes and 9 seconds.

It was a shaky start for the father-and-son duo as Bronny turned the ball over in two straight possessions followed by a LeBron bad pass.

After they settled in, LeBron drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Lakers a 37-29 lead with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

Bronny James Missed What ‘Would Have Been a Cool Moment’

As a teammate, and perhaps as a father, LeBron pleaded his case with the referee when Bronny was called for an illegal moving screen.

Bronny missed his lone attempt — a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from his father — during their brief playing time together.

“I was really hoping that wing 3 on the little side DHO had gone in,” Redick told reporters. “That would have been a cool moment, but they’ll have a lot of moments together, I’m sure.”

LeBron made a 3-point play with 7:31 left in the first half before Bronny was subbed out by Gabe Vincent.

Bronny returned in the game in the second half with LeBron on the bench. The 20-year-old Lakers rookie had 2 rebounds and 4 turnovers in 14 minutes of action.

LeBron sat out the entire second half after producing 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in 17 minutes in the opening half.