LeBron James’ Surprising Top Free Agency Priority Revealed

Multiple teams believe they have a good chance to land LeBron James in free agency, but fans are more confused than ever. The Los Angeles Lakers are still expected to make a run at keeping James and want to make him part of next season’s roster. Hopes have grown from the Golden State Warriors to acquire both LeBron and Anthony Davis to boost the roster. The Cleveland Cavaliers also have a dream to bring James back for a retirement season.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed that “happiness” is what LeBron is seeking from his free agent decision over money and other factors, via the Hoop Collective Podcast:

“It’s been communicated to me that the number one thing for LeBron (James) next season is happiness, not money. So, this is, obviously we knew that he’s going to have to take a pay cut from 50 million. So that has been communicated to me. And what does that mean? I don’t know. Does that mean he’s willing to take the mid-level? Does that mean he’s willing to take the taxpayer mid-level? The mid-level is about 15, the taxpayer mid-level is like six and a half or seven or something like that. The minimum is three, nine or four, something like that. I don’t know what that means.”

Windhorst is confident that James will take a pay cut of some form down from his $50 million. LeBron may have some requests before settling on a contract, but his ultimate goal is to find a scenario where he can retire happily enjoying the end of his iconic career.

LeBron James Will Likely Test Free Agent Market

The report of James hoping to find a happy scenario means that he likely must hear out teams hoping to sign him. NBA free agency starts on June 30 at 6PM EST when teams can start talking to players on the market.

LeBron can currently only negotiate with the Lakers to keep him, but they’ve failed to come to terms with a new contract as the timeline runs out. Cleveland and Golden State are expected to be aggressive at pursuing James on the market once they have a chance.

Other teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat have been linked as dark horse options. LeBron will get to pick his destination as the ideal team to give him happiness and a chance to end his long career on his own terms.

Which Teams Can Make LeBron James Happy?

The Lakers have lost a lot of momentum due to reports about them not speaking to James since the NBA Finals ended. Austin Reaves already received his extension as the top free agent priority for the team this offseason.

LeBron can still choose the Lakers since he gets to team with Luka Doncic and Reaves in a location where he loves living. Cleveland could spark the fun of retiring where his career started in his NBA home with title contention hopes.

Golden State presents a fun dream scenario of teaming with Stephen Curry, especially if they bring in James’ close friend Davis from the Washington Wizards. All teams present happiness and fun scenarios, but LeBron must pick the right choice.