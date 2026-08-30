LeBron James’ Friend Says Luka Doncic Will Hold Lakers Back

The Los Angeles Lakers losing LeBron James in free agency this offseason put even more pressure on Luka Doncic to be the face of the franchise. However, the timing is interesting to see one of LeBron’s close friends and former teammates throwing shade at Luka. Former Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Champion Channing Frye believes that Doncic’s playing style will ultimately cause the Lakers to fail in their goal of title contention.

The following quote from Frye came on his mail bag segment answering fan questions:

“I think Luka will win a championship but I do not think that he will win with that style of play and high usage rate. He needs a team around him, sure, but he plays physical and is usually beat up by the time. Did he miss his one chance? No. I just think something’s going to come around where Luka got to come to grips with like, that’s not what is going to win. Luka’s greatness is not better than OKC or San Antonio or New York or Philly, no matter how great Luka is individually. So you got to build an NBA team around him where he trusts and can get off the rock a little bit more.”

Frye’s overall point is about how the current plan for Luka to run an entire offense is not viable to contend by the end of the season. The Dallas Mavericks did make one NBA Finals with Doncic playing this style, but they also got destroyed by the Boston Celtics with the title on the line. Luka has yet to win a series with the Lakers while on the court for them.

Does LeBron Play Into Frye Calling Out Luka Doncic?

James and Doncic did get along last season, but LeBron had the first instance of his entire basketball life playing with a teammate more important than him. Head coach JJ Redick even made offensive changes to see LeBron becoming the third option.

Rumors indicate that James was more uncomfortable with the Lakers slotting Austin Reaves above him more than Luka. Curiosity sees fans wondering if Frye is speaking on behalf of LeBron since they recently hung out for the Cavs 10th year anniversary celebration of their title.

Frye is likely purely speaking for himself since LeBron has other larger outlets to spread a message if he wanted to. Many other former players feel the same, with James Harden getting criticized in the past for the same exact thing when leading the Houston Rockets.

Channing Frye Called Out Lakers More Than Luka

Another element of this is that the Lakers doubled down on Doncic having to lead the entire team this season. Losing LeBron and Rui Hachimura saw two starters gone in favor of putting together a new roster.

Walker Kessler as the third option means that both Luka and Reaves are now expected to shoulder larger roles in the offense. Frye and other former players tend to dislike it when organizations put everything on one player’s shoulders.

Doncic can prove everyone wrong by contending this season and winning a title with the Lakers over the next few seasons. Unfortunately, more help is needed than Reaves, Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and other role players.