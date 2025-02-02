LeBron James’ Immediate Future Revealed After Lakers Blockbuster Trade: Report

LeBron James’ future has come into question following the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to trade Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in return for Luka Doncic.

LeBron, a 40-year-old superstar, learned about the deal only when the team announced it. JJ Redick’s roster now includes two heliocentric ball handlers. The Lakers will shift their focus from maximizing LeBron’s remaining years to building a contender around Doncic.

However, despite the blockbuster deal, Chris Haynes is reporting LeBron will remain with the Lakers, at least until the summer.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said via X. “So, even though the Lakers were able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent history…LeBron James plans to remain with the Lakers…I was told the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Points CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process.”

James has a $52.6 million player option for next season. He can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Given the addition of Doncic, LeBron’s future beyond this season remains in doubt. How he gels with Doncic in the coming months will likely impact any decision he makes during the offseason.

Despite his advancing years, James has remained one of the most impactful players in the NBA. He’s fourth in assists per game. And, over his 44 games so far this season, he’s averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Lakers Urged to Trade LeBron James

In a Feb. 2 article for the L.A. Times, longtime reporter Bill Plaschke proposed that the Lakers continue reshaping their roster by re-routing James.

“What if James is unhappy with the departure of a guy he basically brought here? What if James doesn’t relish the idea of ending his career alongside a bigger personality who will demand much more of the ball?” Plaschke wrote. “What if James is angry that a team he once controlled made such a big deal without his apparent approval? What if James agrees to be traded to, say, the Golden State Warriors? What if clearing out their crumbling house of their two cornerstones was the Lakers’ plan all along? Here’s hoping that happens.”

If Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss fear they could lose LeBron for nothing in the summer, finding a willing trade partner ahead of the trade deadline could be smart business. Still, it’s worth noting that LeBron has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which means he holds all the cards, at least for now.

Lakers’ Need a Center

The Lakers now face a shortage at the center position. Davis served as the team’s starting big man. Rumors had already suggested the franchise was looking for additional depth at the position. The Lakers will now intensify their search for a new big man.

The Lakers have reportedly targeted Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, and Jonas Valanciunas. Each player would cost a different amount. Turner would fit most logically alongside Doncic if Los Angeles plans to build around him, though he would command the highest price.

Whatever happens between now and Feb. 6, it’s clear the Lakers have changed focus. Yes, Doncic will ensure they remain competitive in the short-term. However, the aim has likely shifted toward building a long-term contender. Especially as Doncic could be the face of the Lakers for the next decade.