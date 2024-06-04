LeBron James Misses Playing With Kyrie Irving, Calls Him ‘Most Gifted Ever’

The history between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving is well known. They’ve been championship teammates, there’s been reported rifts, and now, there’s nothing but love, as James and JJ Redick gushed about Irving on the latest Mind the Game Pod.

LeBron lamented about having to watch Irving from the sidelines instead of being on the court with him, and as reported by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, they were almost teammates again on the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked about Irving, LeBron couldn’t stop complimenting Irving. “I will call Kyrie the wizard all the time. There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do. I’m playing like so happy and so proud and to watch him and continue his growth and whatever the case and at the same time I’m so fucking mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore.”

High Praise From the King

While reminiscing about the absurd ability of Irving, LeBron almost couldn’t find the words to describe it, saying, “I just remember those times. The most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.”

A former NBA Rookie of the Year, Irving’s career averages of 23.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals are quite impressive. The 50/40/90 club is meant to separate the best shooters in the league and historically, it’s held a lot of weight. After putting together a shooting line of .497/.411/.905 in 2023-24, Irving’s career averages rose to .474/.393/.886.

Irving doesn’t always get the praise he deserves, as shockingly his trophy case is awfully barren. His allure and his highlight package stand up against anyone who has ever played, yet Irving has never received any MVP consideration and has made just three All-NBA teams. What other players say about Irving, however, speaks volumes.

JJ Redick chimed in with, “I’m not sure there’s ever been a player that’s more aesthetically pleasing.”

Irving’s Legacy and the NBA Finals

Fair or not, Irving became a source of contention amongst basketball fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. His unwillingness to get vaccinated was a big story, reportedly costing him the ability to sign a 4-year, $100 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets.

A frustrated Irving said, “I didn’t appreciate how me being vaccinated, all of a sudden, came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless.”

The 2024 NBA Finals and essentially this entire run have proven to be a valuable opportunity to turn the focus back to Irving’s basketball ability and away from his polarizing statements on things like the shape of the Earth.

Having already won an NBA Championship alongside LeBron for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving can join an elite list of players to win championships for multiple franchises. The Dallas Mavericks are underdogs to the Boston Celtics, but the AP is reporting that the public is pushing the line the other way at BetMGM Sportsbook, with 80% of the bets coming in being put on the Mavericks to win the title.

Unfortunately, LeBron will have to continue to watch from the outside, wondering what could have been.