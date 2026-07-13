LeBron James Endorses Major Lakers Prediction Amid Free Agency

Several analysts believe second-year wing Adou Thiero could become a key piece of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation this coming season. Even former Lakers star LeBron James seems to agree with that bold prediction.

Over the weekend, the Lakers’ IG account posted highlights of Thiero’s explosive dunks in the Summer League with the caption, “Welcome to the Adou Thiero show.” James liked the post, suggesting that he’s a fan of the explosive young forward.

LeBron James Backs Rising Lakers Star

Thiero played only a total of 149 minutes across 25 games for the Lakers last season — most of which came in garbage time. However, he is primed to see a substantial change in his role this coming season, especially in the wake of the departures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton.

The 22-year-old is ready to seize his moment.

“Just trying to go out there and cause havoc,” Thiero said on Saturday after back-to-back games in which he showed off his potential in the Las Vegas Summer League.

“JJ [Redick], he says the things he wants, we need a point-of-attack, on-ball defender and everything. So, just trying to go out there and be that, trying to get the reps and defending and then, offensively, just trying to play basketball, just trying to make the game more simple for myself,” he added, via LakersNation.

Adou Thiero Shines for Lakers

Thiero finished with a game-high 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday’s 96-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He followed it up with another 15 points on Saturday, while also excelling on the defensive end.

“I feel like I was capable of doing this,” Thiero said, reflecting on his rookie season when he spent most of his time with the South Bay Lakers.

“It’s not different from things I was doing in the G League last year,” he continued. “I feel like I got real comfortable in the G League, how to play and everything and just took that break and still trying to get back to healthy and everything and finally getting to go out and play. I just feel like I sped myself up a little bit and now I’m slowing down and letting the game come to me.”

Thiero also feels the departures of James and Hachimura work in his favor. During last season’s playoff run, the Lakers started a unit of Ayton, James, Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard due to the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. All those five starters have since departed the team, a fact that encourages Thiero.

“It’s going to be different but that’s not what I’m really focused on right now,” he said of the new-look Lakers, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “This is the team I’m with right now, so I’m focused on getting better, getting better with this group of guys.”

Meanwhile, LeBron James’ free agency decision is expected to come imminently, with insiders predicting the 41-year-old to join either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors. It’s unknown if James will retire after the 2026-27 season.