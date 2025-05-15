LeBron James Urged to Leave Lakers: ‘Go Back Home’

As the Western Conference continues to grow from strength to strength, FS1’s Nick Wright believes LeBron James should return to the East to pursue his fifth NBA championship.

Speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Wright advised James to capitalize on the weaker Eastern Conference, given that Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is expected to miss the 2025-26 season and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded to a team out West.

“Year 23 — go back home, win a title with Cleveland, or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James,” Wright said. “You couldn’t go there if they won 64 games and won the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in Round 2… ‘Who’s your starting three? Max Strus? I think I’m an upgrade.’

Wright felt such a scenario could also propel the Cavaliers to trade for Bronny James Jr., the son of LeBron James, who had a stellar rookie campaign in the G League.

.@GetNickWright floats the idea of the #Cavs trading for LeBron to help them get over the hump. "When they keep getting clocked in round 2 and it's like oh who's your starting 3, Max Strus? I think [LeBron's] an upgrade." pic.twitter.com/AEmHevG17X — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 14, 2025

Should LeBron James Leave?

Given how the Lakers’ 2025 NBA playoffs run ended, many have urged James to take his talents elsewhere to pursue a fifth NBA championship. However, Shannon Sharpe, an ardent supporter and friend of James, does not expect him to leave Los Angeles.

“No, I don’t see it,” the NFL legend said on the “Nightcap” podcast.

“He loves everything about L.A. Savannah [his wife] loves everything about LA. I don’t believe he goes back [to Cleveland]. Go back and do what? You play with Luka.” “I think really loves the Lakers,” Sharpe continued. “I really think he loves living in L.A. I think he loves all things L.A. The weather is nice year-round. He don’t really have to have an overcoat.”

James has until June 29 to exercise his $52.7 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Lakers Have Big Decision to Make

If James exercises his player option, the Lakers will have little financial flexibility to upgrade the roster. However, if James were to opt out and take a pay cut, Rob Pelinka and Co. could have more options in free agency and trade scenarios.

In his season-ending press conference, James said he was undecided on his future.

“I don’t have an answer to that,” James said of returning for a 23rd season.

“Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

When asked how the Lakers could improve the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, James said those decisions lay in the hands of the front office, not his.

“It’s a business,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“So you don’t know what the roster will look like next year besides the guys that [are] locked into contracts. S—, I got a lot to think about myself. So I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now.”

The 40-year-old James averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the 2025 NBA playoffs.