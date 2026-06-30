NBA World Reacts to LeBron James’ Lakers Decision

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles is officially over.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers he will continue playing in the 2026-27 season but intends to do so elsewhere, ending an eight-year run that delivered one NBA championship and reshaped one of basketball’s most iconic franchises.

“LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere,” Charania reported, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

According to Charania, Lakers president Rob Pelinka and Paul spoke shortly before the start of free agency, with James informing the organization early “out of courtesy and appreciation” for their partnership while allowing Los Angeles to proceed with its offseason plans.

After eight seasons with the Lakers, including leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship, James departs and enters free agency set to join a new team. Lakers president Rob Pelinka and Rich Paul spoke a short time ago about the four-time champion's plans, sources said.… https://t.co/QPwbkJi9OJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

The announcement immediately became the defining storyline of NBA free agency, sparking widespread reaction across the league and on social media.

NBA World Reacts to End of Lakers Era

Within minutes of Charania’s report, players, analysts and fans began speculating about James’ next destination.

“Good. Lakers never deserved him,” NBA Canada contributor Josh Eberley wrote on X.

Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor immediately turned his attention toward another blockbuster possibility.

“Wow it’s really happening. Warriors bomb next?” O’Connor posted.

The popular Warriors Muse account responded with a simple prediction:

“Warrior.”

Fans quickly flooded social media with theories ranging from a reunion with Stephen Curry in Golden State to another homecoming in Cleveland.

“He really finna team up wit Steph,” one fan wrote.

Others wondered what James’ departure means for his son, Bronny James, who remains under contract with the Lakers.

One Cavaliers supporter pleaded, “Come back to Cleveland, big dog.”

Meanwhile, many Lakers fans directed their frustration toward the front office.

“Lakers management sucks… LeBron is a GOAT and should have been given respect!” one longtime fan posted.

Warriors, Cavaliers Immediately Enter Spotlight

James has not announced his next destination.

However, multiple contenders are already being linked to the four-time NBA champion.

Charania reported Monday that Golden State has explored an ambitious scenario that would reunite James with Anthony Davis alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That plan gained traction after Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a new contract with the Warriors and Green reportedly prepared to restructure his own deal, moves that could preserve enough financial flexibility for Golden State to pursue James with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception while simultaneously attempting to acquire Davis.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers also have interest in bringing James back to the franchise where he began his career and delivered its first championship in 2016.

LeBron Leaves Lasting Lakers Legacy

James departs Los Angeles as one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

He led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing purple and gold and helped usher in a new era that eventually included Luka Dončić following the blockbuster trade in 2025.

Last season, James embraced more of a secondary role, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games while playing alongside Dončić.

The partnership, however, ended in disappointment after the Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

Now, James begins another chapter.

At 41 years old and entering a record-setting 24th NBA season, the four-time MVP once again finds himself at the center of the NBA universe.

Only this time, he’ll be wearing a different uniform.