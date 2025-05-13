LeBron James’ Viral Reaction to Mavericks Winning Draft Lottery Says It All

The irony and sheer ridiculousness of the NBA draft lottery results on Monday, May 12, in Chicago were not lost on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, which puts them in poll position to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. Dallas lucked into that selection despite having less than a 2% chance to do so based on the lottery odds.

Furthermore, the news comes on the heels of the Mavericks trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis back in February — a move that infuriated the Dallas fan base and has had general manager Nico Harrison on the hot seat ever since.

That Davis suffered a serious injury in his first game with the Mavericks and that Kyrie Irving, another past championship teammate of James, sustained an ACL tear shortly after contributed to a veritable Shakespearian comedy of errors in Dallas — some self-inflicted, some uncontrollable, but all tragic.

Arguably no team in NBA history — or American sports history, for that matter — had imploded to such a degree so soon after making it almost all the way to the mountaintop; the Mavericks played in the NBA Finals just one year before.

But then, as though a gift from the heavens, Flagg fell into the Mavericks’ collective lap on Monday as perhaps one of the few players who could prove generationally talented enough to actually replace Doncic in a meaningful way, while also bringing hope back to a franchise that had just robbed its fans of almost all of it.

James took to X to post his reaction, which said it all despite including no actual words.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2025

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” James wrote.