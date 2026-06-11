LeBron James’ Former Teammate Picks Michael Jordan as The GOAT

Ahead of a very intriguing offseason, LeBron James stirred The GOAT debate with his recent remarks about picking himself over Michael Jordan.

James’ comments went viral on social media, creating a stir amid the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. It showed that The King still has a lot of pull in the media since he was able to stay relevant despite the biggest series of the season.

However, a former teammate of James with the Cleveland Cavaliers picked Jordan as the greatest ever.

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Selects Michael Jordan as The GOAT

Speaking about his career on NBAT2 on YouTube, JR Smith revisited his career that spanned from 2004 to 2020. Smith was a two-time NBA champion, winning with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 with LeBron James.

When talking about players who influenced his career growing up in New Jersey, Smith can’t help but mention Michael Jordan’s impact. He wasn’t a Knicks fan, but he grew up idolizing His Airness, which is why he’s siding with him in the never-ending GOAT debate.

“I was a Bulls fan,” Smith said, via HoopsHype. “I was a Michael Jordan fan. Michael Jordan is my GOAT. That’s it.”

Despite not liking the Knicks growing up, he signed with them in 2012 as a free agent. He immediately became a fan favorite and even won the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year. He was traded to the Cavaliers midway through the 2014-15 season.

Play

Smith also played for the New Orleans Hornets and Denver Nuggets in his career. He retired after winning a second title with the Lakers. He went on to become a collegiate golfer for North Carolina A&T State University.

LeBron James Comments About The GOAT Debate

In an interview with TIME Magazine, LeBron James was asked about his thoughts on The GOAT debate. He put aside his humility and expressed his confidence in his legendary career, picking himself over Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and any other Hall of Famers.

“I’m not taking nobody over me,” James said. “There’s no question.” But I think Mike (Jordan) will say the same thing. Rest his soul, Kobe will say the same thing. Magic (Johnson) will say the same thing. (Larry) Bird will say the same thing. Shaq (O’Neal) could say the same thing. The late great Wilt (Chamberlain). Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar). “I don’t think none of us are going to take somebody else. If there’s a general manager and he’s eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it’s gonna be hard not to take me, champ.”

There’s nothing wrong with what James said, but there were still some people, fans and analysts, who didn’t agree with him. Nevertheless, his impact on and off the court remains high despite being 41 years old and entering his 24th season in the NBA.