Michael Jordan Releases Statement on Death of Chicago Bulls Teammate Stacey King

The NBA world is mourning the death of Chicago Bulls icon Stacey King, who passed away on Sunday. King played five seasons with the Bulls, but he made his mark as one of the voices in the team’s commentary booth.

In a statement released via ESPN, King’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan reacted to his untimely passing.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Stacey’s passing,” Jordan said. “We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball. My thoughts are with Stacey’s family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.”

Play

Jordan and King were teammates from 1989 to 1994, winning three NBA championships together.

King went on to play for several other teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, as well as a few overseas teams, before retiring in 1999.

The three-time NBA champ became the Bulls’ color commentator in 2006, a position he held until his death on Sunday.

Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose Pay Tribute to Stacey King

In addition to Michael Jordan, more Chicago Bulls players paid tribute to Stacey King. Scottie Pippen wrote a heartfelt message on social media, pointing out the impact King has made in his playing and post-playing career.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Stacey King,” Pippen tweeted. “A champion, a great teammate, and a true ambassador for the game. His impact on the Bulls organization and the city of Chicago will be remembered for generations. Rest in peace, King.”

Play

On the other hand, Derrick Rose had a more personal tribute for King. The youngest MVP in NBA history penned a heartwarming poem for the Bulls legend.

“Stacey King, your voice became a part of mine, Calling moments out that now live beyond time. When the lights got dim, and the crowd moved on, Your belief stayed strong and carried on. You didn’t just call plays, you helped tell my story, From the pain of the struggle to the height of the glory. So if my name still echoes, if my Rose still grows, A piece of that garden is yours… I hope you know.”

Rose became the most prominent player for the Bulls since Jordan’s retirement. Injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential, but King’s voice helped establish his rise into one of the best players of his generation.

Chicago Teams Pay Tribute to Stacey King

Since the Chicago Bulls can’t pay tribute to Stacey King during their offseason, other Chicago teams ensured that the Windy City legend gets recognized. The Chicago White Sox released a statement on his passing.

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago Sky held a moment of silence before their respective games on Monday night.

King was 59 at the time of his death. He is survived by his four sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason.