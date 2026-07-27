Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Surprising Real Estate Decision Amid LA Split

LeBron James may have left the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers, but this does not necessarily mean the star is planning to move to Philly. It appears that James and his wife, Savannah James, have kept an eye on New York city for future endeavors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that James wants to have a base in New York City following his move to the Sixers. James signing with the 76ers was aided by the star’s potential ability to live in New York City, similar to what Wilt Chamberlain did in the 1960s.

“One source briefed on the process told The Stein Line that the Sixers’ proximity to New York City indeed emerged as a significant bonus lure on top of the chance for James to compete for a fifth career championship ring — with a record fourth separate NBA franchise — by teaming up with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid,” the insider noted in a July 27, 2026, story for The Stein Line.

“The option of joining the Knicks and making his beloved Madison Square Garden his new home arena was not really there for James after the Knicks won it all in June, as established early in free agency by his longtime agent Rich Paul, but signing with the 76ers will enable James to maintain residences in both New York and Philadelphia if he chooses.”

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Is Considering a Move to New York City, Not Philadelphia

James opted to take a historic pay cut with the Sixers, something the star appeared unwilling to do with the Lakers. Now, it appears James will start a new life in New York City rather than Philadelphia as the team’s practice facility is located in Camden, New Jersey.

“Wilt Chamberlain essentially commuted from Manhattan to Philadelphia for multiple seasons in the 1960s and now James will have the ability to sample a similar existence and scratch what the source described as a longstanding itch for the family by establishing a TBD presence in NYC,” Stein added.

“A presumed edge for the Warriors in their long-planned recruitment of James was the notion that he and wife Savannah could to some degree maintain the Los Angeles base they have enjoyed for the past eight years while No. 23 was a Laker,” Stein continued.

“New York’s proximity to Philadelphia as well as the team’s Camden, N.J., training facility turned out to be unforeseen perks in the Sixers’ favor to beat out Cleveland, Golden State and Miami.”

Lakers Rumors: 76ers’ New Jersey Practice Facility Played Role in LeBron James’ Decision

It would be a surprise if James did not at least have some real estate presence in Philadelphia as well given the team will play half of their games in the city. Yet, it appears a deciding factor for James’ move is the ability to live in New York City and commute to Camden for practices.

“The fact that James could live in New York City and commute to Camden for practices and Philadelphia for games, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported is a possibility, only added to the appeal,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin detailed in a July 24, article, “Answering the biggest questions about LeBron James and the 76ers.”

“Paul said earlier this month that had the New York Knicks not won the championship in June, it would have been an easy choice for James to go to New York. Going to the Sixers could allow him to still live in NYC and, if he accomplishes his goal, win a title for a fanbase that has waited decades to see its team hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.”