LeBron James on not Getting a Championship Parade While with Lakers: ‘It Bothers Me A Lot’

The Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James to help them win a championship. He did that, winning the title in the bubble in 2020. It was the only championship James was able to win with LA in eight seasons with the team.

However, because of the pandemic, the Lakers never got a championship Parade. They are the only team not to get a parade in recent NBA history because of that. Apparently, that still bothers James to this day, even though he no longer plays for the team.

LeBron James Wishes the Lakers had a Championship Parade

While talking on the Mind the Game Podcast, James says not getting a parade for that title bothers him a lot.

“I still think about not being able to do the parade. It bothers me, on a scale of 1-10, 20. Just to be able to celebrate with all the faithful. I don’t know what the route would have been. I’m thinking just going down Olympic and ending up down by Staples Center. It would’ve been super-duper dope.”

James was the best player on that 2020 squad, along with Anthony Davis. They were able to make a run in the bubble in Orlando to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. It is the only time the Finals hasn’t been played in NBA team arenas.

The Lakers never got back to the NBA Finals with James on the roster. They would only make the Western Conference Finals once more, getting swept by the Nuggets in 2023. Now, James is in Philadelphia, and the Lakers are built around Luka Doncic.

James doesn’t have any ill will towards Los Angeles, and he just wanted to make a change that was best for him. It seemed like the Lakers were ready to move on, as well. The team is now built around what Doncic does best and the skill set he possesses.

Los Angeles is Hoping for a Championship Parade Soon

With there being no parade in 2020, the Lakers haven’t had one since 2009. That is the last time the fans got to celebrate a title in the streets. Doncic is hoping to end that drought sooner rather than later. He made the Finals in 2024 with the Dallas Mavericks.

With James gone, Rob Pelinka has decided to remake the entire roster. JJ Redick has indicated that he knows who three of the starters will be, but not the other two. Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler will be the three starters set in stone heading into the season.

Pelinka is perhaps the person under the most pressure with new ownership coming in. If these offseason moves don’t pan out, he could be searching for a new job. That is why Doncic has to be one of the five best players in the league.

LA held the 11th-worst defense in the NBA a year ago. Bringing in Kessler should help with that. Meanwhile, James has a rim protector in Philly to help fix his defensive shortcomings. Everyone has moved on, and both parties are under pressure to win a title as soon as possible.