LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Opting Out

LeBron James has opted out of the final year with the Los Angeles Lakers and is willing to take a pay cut to return if it means improving the roster.

James’ long-time agent, Rich Paul, spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN on Saturday, June 29. He confirmed that the four-time MVP had opted out of player-option, worth $51.4 million. James is willing to reduce his salary — at least for a year — if it means adding an impact player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement,” Paul told ESPN. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

The goal of James taking less is to open up the full $12.9 million mid-level exception to sign an “impact player,” per ESPN. Potential players that James feels match that description are James Harden, Klay Thompson or veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas.

James has made nearly $480 million on the court during his career. He also has a bevy of off-court ventures, making him one of the most successful athletes ever. James will turn 40 next season and time is running out on winning another championship. He’s clearly all-in to make it happen next season.

Lakers on Tight Timeline With LeBron James

The Lakers are on a tight timeline to make something happen. James is set to enter training camp with Team USA next week in preparation for the Olympics, and Paul wants a deal with the Lakers done by then.

If the Lakers do not land the impact player they desire by then, James will seek a maximum three-year, $162 million contract.

“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a paycut, James will seek the max,” McMenamin said. “There can only be so much patience on James’ part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Lakers. He earned his 20th All-Star nod and was named third-team All-NBA.

Anthony Davis Not Pressuring LeBron James

Despite opting out, James will likely return to the Lakers. The only question now is the money. He’ll have an opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny James, whom the team selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round.

A big part of the championship recipie in LA is Anthony Davis. The star big man has not applied any pressure on James to make a decision.

“I’m just respecting his space,” Davis told ESPN. “I know we’ll be together all summer and I know if he decides to do something — whether stay with the Lakers, opt in or opt out and re-sign or opt out and choose a different path, I know he’ll tell me before he makes any [official] decision just because we have that relationship. So I’m pretty sure I’ll know before anybody else besides, like, his family and Rich [Paul].”

Other dominoes have fallen into place with the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell excersised his $18.7 million player-option on Saturday, as did Cam Reddish ($2.5 million).