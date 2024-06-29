Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Sends Strong Message on $18 Million Decision

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell always planned to use his $18.7 million player option in Year 2 of a two-year, $36 million contract to his advantage.

Russell opened the season as the Lakers’ starting point guard. He had to work his way back into the first five after former head coach Darvin Ham benched him in an effort to spark the team. Ham said the decision was made with input from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Facing a June 29 deadline to make his decision, Russell has picked up his option.

“D’Angelo Russell tells me he intends to opt-in to his player option and stay with The Los Angeles Lakers. His number 1 priority is to win a championship,” “Swish Cultures” founder Jordan Richards reported on X on June 29.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania corroborated the report shortly after.

“I love what JJ [Redick] is about and I really see myself thriving under his guidance to help win at a high level,” Russell said per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“When I signed my contract last year, I knew what position I was going to put myself in,” Russell told reporters on April 30. “So to be in that position now with a little leverage, I’ll try to take advantage of it.”

Russell averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds this past season. He shot a career-best 41.5% from beyond the arc during the regular season. However, he struggled with his deep efficiency in the postseason, shooting 31.8%.

D’Angelo Russell ‘Never’ Lacks Confidence

Russell spoke candidly about feeling humiliated by some of the things said about him in his career. Russell was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2015 draft. But counting this second stint with the Lakers, he is on his fifth team entering his 10th NBA season.

“With my craft with my talent on the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things,” Russell told media members on March 9. “Getting hot makes [things] a little more exciting throughout a game. Off the floor, obviously, yall know what I’ve been through. Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y’all see today.

“I never lack confidence, I never fear confrontation, I want all the smoke, I want to talk about it. High -IQ players? Let’s get in the room and talk about it.”

Russell has averaged at least 17 points per game in every season since 2017-18, earning All-Star honors with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19. He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I just feel confident what I bring to the basketball game,” Russell said in March.

“If it’s film, if it’s watching it, helping young players, I just know what I bring to the table. So whatever room I walk in I’m confident.”

D’Angelo Russell’s Decision Could Impact Lakers’ Offseason Plans

It is unclear how Russell fits into the Lakers’ plans for next season, if at all. He was a key principle in their stalled trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks before the deadline that would have landed Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks viewed Russell as a poor fit alongside Trae Young, per Charania in January.

The Lakers would not include Austin Reaves in their offer, per the LA Times’ Dan Woike, which The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported was still the case as of June 25.

Atlanta traded Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on June 28 for a package featuring former Laker Larry Nance Jr. and LA’s 2025 first-round pick. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on June 28 that the Lakers are on Young’s list of preferred landing spots if he is traded.

It is unclear if the Hawks or Young plan to pursue a breakup after the trade.

The three-time All-Star is entering Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. He also switched agencies this offseason.