Lakers Swap LeBron James For Top Free Agent Target In Bold Offseason Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to enter a new era of the franchise led by Luka Doncic, and while they have said publicly they want to retain LeBron James in free agency, it remains to be seen if the partnership between the two sides will continue past this season.

James is still a high-level player at age 41, but it appears the Lakers are prepared to move forward with a new roster centered on Doncic and players who fit well alongside him, namely three-and-D wings and athletic big men.

One of those names is Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets, who has been consistently linked to a move back to his hometown of Los Angeles as a restricted free agent this summer. With that, the idea of the Lakers going all-in on players that fit around Doncic becomes more and more likely, and they could use James as a key piece in building a revamped roster, as the league’s all-time leading scorer would end his career somewhere else.

Reasons Why The Lakers Could Swap LeBron James For Peyton Watson

The Lakers and Watson have been linked since Dave McMemanim of ESPN named the Nuggets’ wing in rumors back in February.

“The Lakers have also privately discussed restricted free agents Tari Eason and Peyton Watson, sources told ESPN, and could land the latter if Denver, which already has $215 million in salary committed to returning players for next season, doesn’t match the offer sheet.”

The Lakers have continued to be rumored to have interest in Watson heading into the offseason, and based on a few recent reports, the idea of them swapping James with the three-and-D wing becomes all the more likely.

Writing for ESPN, Bobby Marks predicted Watson could earn a contract in free agency for four-years, $90 million, which is close to other predictions on a deal he could be worth this summer.

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“How deep are the Nuggets willing to go into the luxury tax and over second apron? The answer could determine the next contract for Watson and whether a corresponding trade is needed to clear out additional salary,” Marks wrote on the growing concerns of Denver keeping Watson in free agency, while also naming the Lakers as a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old forward.

Additionally, while still speculation, James has been linked to joining a team like the Nuggets in the final stage of his career. Most recently, it was Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report who floated the idea out.

“LeBron was still a top 40-ish player in 2025-26. And if he’s anywhere near that level again, his playmaking would take a ton of pressure off Jokič and Jamal Murray. His experience could help everyone on the roster,” Bailey wrote.

There are a few moving pieces that would have to be figured out, but if both teams are looking to upgrade and keep their championship windows open, a Lakers-Nuggets swap for James and Watson could be in the cards this NBA offseason.

LeBron James For Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade Idea

Based on reports, James is expected to earn a deal close to anywhere from $14-$30 million next season, and if Watson is expected to make something close to that range on a new multi-year contract in restricted free agency this summer, the idea of the Lakers making a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets, swapping the two, can’t be ruled out.

Here’s what a potential Lakers’ deal for Watson could look like that would move James to the Rocky Mountains in the final stage of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes, and a second-round pick

Denver Nuggets Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James

The Lakers could upgrade on the wing by adding Watson, a player they’ve been eyeing for a long time, while also adding Holmes as a reserve big man. They’d fully commit to the ‘Luka Doncic era’ by adding more players that fit well around him, and finally end what appears to be a tumultuous close to James’ time in Los Angeles.

Obviously, with James an unrestricted free agent, he would have to agree on a sign-and-trade like this one. However, he’d get the chance to play with Jokic and Murray and compete for one more championship in the Rocky Mountains, which could be more realistic, and potentially lead to more success than some of the offseason options that have been floated out.

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But if it means the Lakers get Watson by finally ending their relationship with James, they might be on board with it too. It changes their title-contending window for the future, while also proving they are ready to do whatever they can to give Doncic a roster that fits his play style and what he’s had success with in the past.

If the contracts Watson and James ink don’t line up, other players could be used in a sign-and-trade like this one to work, but the building blocks of it are swapping the 41-year-old for the up-and-coming wing.

The NBA offseason is sure to bring more bold trade and free agency ideas, many of which will involve the Lakers. But until James decides on his future, one that remains unclear as of late May, the team moving on from him can’t be ruled out, especially if it means pouncing on a player they’ve been eyeing for months now.