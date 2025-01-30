LeBron James Praises Young NBA Star Who Embarrassed Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showered Tyrese Maxey with love even after the Philadelphia 76ers star embarrassed his son, Bronny James, in their matchup.

“Love this kid, man! The work never lies and that’s why he’s so damn good! And more importantly, he’s a better person, which is insane,” LeBron posted on his Instagram story.

Maxey asked for LeBron’s jersey after he fired a game-high 43 points, eight of them against Bronny in the first quarter, to lead the shorthanded 76ers to a 118-104 rout of the Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Philadelphia.

“I told him after the game I said, ‘Look man. I waited five years to ask for a jersey. I know I’ve known you for a while, but I think I’ma go ahead and get it this year.’ And he was like, ‘Alright cool.’ But he’s like a big brother to me. Same agent,” Maxey told reporters after the win.

“I worked out with him a few times every summer. We worked out at six, and I would beat him to the gym a few times and he was like ‘Nah, I can’t let that happen,’ so he started getting to the gym at five and lifting. So he was in a full sweat like at 5:30 once I got to the gym and I was like, ‘Man, you got it, man. You win, I ain’t gonna lie.’ But he’s great. He’s the greatest ever, him and Jordan are right there neck-and-neck and what he’s done for our game has been amazing.”

Tyrese Maxey Embarrassed Bronny James

Maxey put on a show especially when Bronny was guarding him. He totally dominated Bronny, who was coming off a career game in the G League.

The Lakers led 17-9 when Bronny came in to sub Austin Reaves with 4:33 left in the first quarter. Maxey seized the opportunity and scored 10 of the next Philadelphia’s 14 points, eight of them against Bronny, that tied the game at 23.

“He’s a fast guard,” Bronny told reporters after the loss. “Amazing touch. Can shoot it. I was trying to stand my ground. Just trying to play as hard as I can and bring as much energy as I can. That’s all.”

The 76ers took off from there to get the solid win without their injured stars Joel Embiid and Paul George against the Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis in the first quarter to an abdominal muscle strain.

Bronny went scoreless, missing all five attempts and worse, he was minus-8 during his 15-minute stint, a season-high in playing time for the 55th overall pick. He also committed three turnovers.

The silverlining was Bronny made contributions elsewhere with three rebounds, one assist and a block and fared better when he was matched up against Jeff Dowtin Jr., the 76ers guard on a two-way contract, as he held him to a 0-for-2 shooting.

LeBron James Confident Bronny Will Get Better

While it was a disaster of a performance for Bronny in his first extended run as the first guard off the bench for the Lakers, LeBron kept his son’s head above the water.

“Obviously, it’s his first extensive minutes with us,” LeBron told reporters. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he’s going to continue to use that and get better and better.”

Bronny was taken aback by the callup, let alone being thrown to the fire to defend an All-Star guard right off the bat.

“Nah, I mean, well, I knew beforehand that I was coming and get some minutes but I didn’t know before I got the call to come,” Bronny told reporters. “It came out of nowhere.”

But he took the loss and his embarrassing performance like a man and move forward.

“I’ll just keep my aggression up,” Bronny said. “Trying to be aggressive every game and go out play the right way and bringing all the energy I can. Getting reps is the biggest thing for me. So coming in and playing as much as I can is really good.”