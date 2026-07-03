LeBron James’ Problems With Lakers Revealed Going Back Years

Popular superstar LeBron James remains the top story in NBA free agency to see where he plays next after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Most expected LeBron to remain in Los Angeles but reports of him searching for more happiness and a better chance at the NBA Championship led to him leaving. James had a disconnect starting between him and the Lakers franchise a few years ago to cause some tension.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin revealed the following about LeBron wanting to leave the Lakers:

“There was more of a disconnect between James and the (Lakers) organization, sources said, one that started during the doomed 2021-22 season following the Russell Westbrook trade and never fully recovered. Ultimately, James recognized the Lakers were in a different phase with their franchise and chose to prioritize his basketball happiness, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania, in finding his next situation — which will be the last stop of his Hall of Fame career.”

The infamous Russell Westbrook trade caused the Lakers to fall apart and lose their chances of contention after the 2020 NBA Championship. Westbrook joined as another superstar to pair with James and Anthony Davis, but the chemistry was never there. The tenure failed so badly that Westbrook became a backup since then and has been unable to find a starting role.

Why The Russell Westbrook Trade Caused LeBron Drama

The Lakers roster looked strong in 2020 after ending the season with the top Western Conference record and winning the NBA Championship in the bubble. One lackluster season the following year saw the Lakers getting eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns and overreacting to it.

Davis’ injury issues ruined the Lakers season, but the front office and LeBron ultimately wanted to make a big move. Role players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma were traded to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook to add a former MVP to the core.

James reportedly pushed for this to get more help on the offensive side as he grew older. Unfortunately, the move backfired to see Westbrook playing some of the worst basketball of his career in a new role. The Lakers seemingly blamed LeBron for that trade, and he didn’t take kindly to that after leading them to their only NBA title since 2010.

Drama Between LeBron & Lakers Lingered All Season

The relationship between LeBron and the Lakers never recovered to see them close again after the Westbrook move created the disconnect. Last season showed just how far apart the two sides were.

The Lakers clearly prioritized Luka Doncic as the new face of the franchise and even tried to utilize Austin Reaves above James after he broke out as a rising star. Reports lingered all season that the Lakers were unsure about bringing back LeBron and wanted to focus on building a better roster around Luka’s strengths.

A player of James’ caliber would not take kindly to being considered an afterthought in plans. LeBron stepping up in the playoffs with both Doncic and Reaves out due to injury added more momentum to his name. The lingering drama and James still playing at a high level inspired him to finish his career elsewhere.