LeBron James Reportedly Waiting on Lakers Before Deciding Future

The Los Angeles Lakers are at a crossroads for the franchise. Over the last eight seasons, LeBron James has been the focal point of everything they have done. He was still the best player in the league when he came to Los Angeles.

Now, James is 41 years old and perhaps a couple of years away from retirement. He is a free agent and can sign anywhere he wants. After being swept by the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, the Lakers are looking for ways to improve. Next year may or may not include James.

According to one NBA insider, James is waiting for the Lakers to approach him with a plan before he decides his own future.

LeBron James is Waiting for the Lakers to Approach Him

While speaking on the Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst says that James is waiting for the Lakers to come to him with a plan. It sounds like he’s giving the Lakers the first chance to bring him back.

“If all of that leads to LeBron saying, ‘I’m ready to move on, and it’s not with the Lakers, and again, that’s past whether he wants to play or not. That’s past a negotiation with the Lakers. That’s past whatever back and forth they have. If all of those things happen, and LeBron entertains other teams, then LeBron must entertain what he’s willing to play for.”

Based on that quote, Windhorst believes that the Lakers will get the first crack at bringing him back. The question is whether or not LA wants to bring James back at all. If James is not willing to take a pay cut, there might not be a spot for him on the roster next season.

Of course, the Lakers are one of three teams this offseason that could have a massive amount of cap space. They could make room on the cap sheet to bring him back. The question is why it would make sense to pay him a massive salary when he is perhaps the third or fourth best player on the team.

Los Angeles Has to Figure Out What They Are Willing to Pay LeBron James

Before the Lakers figure out what they are going to do with James, Austin Reaves is likely going to be the priority this offseason. He is due for a massive contract extension once he opts out of his deal. Luka Doncic has made it clear that he wants Reaves back on the team next season.

The Lakers will make sure that he is taken care of before they move on to any other player approaching free agency. James will likely come second to Reaves, which he might not like. Regardless, that’s the best way for Los Angeles to proceed with James being the age he is.

A resolution to James coming back likely won’t happen for a couple of months.