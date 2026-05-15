LeBron James Expected to Cash in on Lakers ‘Business’ Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be stuck between unfavorable decisions regarding the free agency of superstar LeBron James, but some NBA executives believe it is simpler than that.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN spoke with one exec from the Eastern Conference who predicted that the Lakers’ new ownership group is not only going to bring the four-time MVP back this summer, but will pay him any amount he desires heading into his age-42 campaign — as long as James is willing to take a one-year deal.

“I’d pay LeBron whatever he wants as long as it’s a one-year deal, no player option. Give him the no-trade clause,” the executive told Windhorst. “Everything [new Lakers owner Mark] Walter has done so far has been about good business.”

“LeBron sells tickets. He keeps the [local] TV partner happy,” the exec continued. “Re-signing LeBron is good business.”

LeBron James Confirmed Superstar Status During Playoffs

Whether or not bringing James back is championship business is a trickier question.

James showed he can still carry a team, more or less on his own from a superstar standpoint, to a playoff series victory after the Lakers bested the Houston Rockets. James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds in Los Angeles’ six-game victory in Round 1.

He put up 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds across 38.6 minutes per night over 10 playoff games in 2026, which included a four-game sweep at the hands of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 2.

L.A. didn’t have superstar Luka Doncic on the active roster for any portion of the postseason, and things might have looked differently, namely better, against the Thunder had Doncic been on the floor. But even when he played during the two teams’ four regular-season matchups, Oklahoma City won by an average of more than 29 points per contest.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Both Likely Part of Lakers’ Longterm Future

Every team in the Western Conference must move forward with a five- or 10-year vision of how to contend with the ultra-talented and youthful groups the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will put on the court over the next decade.

Doncic and Austin Reaves, his backcourt sidekick who can enter unrestricted free agency this summer in his late 20s, are a good start for the Lakers on a path toward true contention, but they are far from enough. James made $52.6 million last year, and even if he agrees to a massive pay cut to return, Reaves’ new deal will absorb much of the money that frees up.

Los Angeles needs to add athleticism to the center position via a player who can protect the rim and serve as a rim runner for Doncic. The remainder of the Lakers’ priorities should include adding younger 3-and-D options to maximize the roster around Doncic and Reaves.

James doesn’t necessarily fit into that mold, though he can shoot the 3-point shot and has shown an ability to ramp up his defense in spurts when it matters most. That said, bringing James back for one more season at price tag equivalent to “whatever he wants” does not appear conducive to championship contention.

That said, L.A. may be multiple years away from true contention anyway, so hanging onto James for one more season might be the prudent financial decision for a team that has held home-court advantage in the first round of the West playoffs each of the past two years.