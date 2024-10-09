LeBron James Sends 3-Word Response to Deion Sanders’ Post

LeBron James and Bronny James made history as the first father-and-son tandem to play together in an NBA preseason game during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on October 6.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was one of the famous sports personalities who sent their congratulatory message on the historic moment for the James family.

“I’m COMING back to play with my sons [too]! Deion Sanders joked in his post on X before turning serious. This is HISTORICAL! Give this man his FLOWERS NOW! This speaks to Fatherhood, Excellence & Longevity.”

Deion Sanders doubled down on his joke with an edited photo of him with in Buffaloes jersey with his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders on Instagram.

His sons are expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders was a decorated NFL player in his prime. He was the NFL Defensive Player in 1994 and a 6-time First Team All-Pro.

LeBron James responded with a three-word message accompanied by laughing emojis: “Let’s go Prime!!!!”

Historic Moment ‘Meant Everything’ to LeBron James

Lebron James said playing with Bronny in the NBA felt “surreal.”

“I’m prepping for the game like it’s regular game,” LeBron said. “But the moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and I went up — because my guy was taking the ball out. We stood next to each other and I kind of looked at him, and it was just like, ‘Is this “The Matrix” or something?’ It just didn’t feel real.”

LeBron was referring to the iconic Keannu Reaves’ 1999 sci-fi movie.

The father-and-son Lakers teammates shared the floor together for 4 minutes and 9 seconds.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron James told reporters after the game. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

Anthony Davis Says Bronny James is ‘Tough’

LeBron James’ Lakers co-star Anthony Davis used one word to describe Bronny James amid the hoopla that came with his selection as the 55th overall pick.

“He’s tough,” Davis said, per ESPN, after Bronny and LeBron James made history as the first father-and-son duo to play in an NBA preseason game on October 6.

“Obviously, [Bronny’s] defensive-minded,” Davis added. “Some great blocks [in] Game 1. The physicality. He gets over on screens, good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning.”

Bronny James, who had 2 points and 3 blocks during his preseason debut went scoreless against the Suns.

He had a rough second outing, collecting just 2 rebounds and registering 4 turnovers in 14 minutes off the bench. He missed his lone attempt — a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from his father, LeBron, during their brief moment together at the start of the second quarter.

“He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that,” Davis continued. “He’s still a rookie — and this is a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

Bronny James is now 1 of 6 from the field in two preseason games.