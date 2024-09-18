LeBron James Throws Shade at Carolina Panthers in Message to Bryce Young

It’s not often that LeBron James chimes in on the happenings of the NFL, but when he does, people pay attention. His message to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers speaks volumes.

James seemingly threw shade at the Panthers, who’ve benched Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton after two games.

Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

“Bryce Young hold ya head Young [king emoji]!!,” read the September 17 tweet. “Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!”

Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s underperformed for a Panthers team that’s 3-18 since.

James clearly thinks it’s the wrong decision by Carolina. And as a former first overall pick himself, he understands the struggles of acclimating to the professional level.

Young is represented by Creative Arts Agency, not Klutch Sports. So it appears James affinity for the 23-year-old isn’t a byproduct of mutual business interests.

