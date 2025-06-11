Former LeBron James Teammate Sounds Off On Recent Criticism

The NBA’s all-time leading points scorer and superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, has been under recent scrutiny with fans saying that he has ‘no bag’.

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, James’ former teammate, Ray Allen, responded to a question regarding the criticism the four-time champion has received. While Allen stated that James didn’t have a ‘go-to move,’ he also said that James has never needed just one signature play.

“LeBron has always been an unstoppable, undeniable force,” Allen said on Tuesday. “LeBron has never really had to have a pet move because he can just go downhill and score over everybody.”

Allen spent the last two seasons of his career alongside James on the Miami Heat. Famously, he hit a corner three in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, which proved to be a turning point in the series, helping Miami win the title in Game 7.

Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo Quieted Critics

Allen went further than just addressing the ‘LeBron has no bag’ sentiment that has been circling online. He claimed that James’ size and footwork take precedence over, as he called it, a ‘pet move.’

“If you put a bigger guy on him, he can’t keep up with (James) because he doesn’t have the footwork,” Allen continued. “If you put a smaller guy on him, he doesn’t have the size.”

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also weighed in on the online discourse. In a post on X, the two-time MVP gave a direct response.

“If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag,” Anetetokounmpo wrote . “Man i’ve seen it all.”

James Also Gave His Take

Before Allen and Antetokounmpo’s most recent comments, James himself addressed the harsh evaluation of his skillset. He gave a similar response praising his footwork and size.

“Just good footwork, get over the top,” James said on a recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast. ” If I’m bigger than you and I get you on my shoulder, I get you on my hip, I’m gonna use my size.”

“I see it all the time. I be on social media and it’s like, LeBron has no bag,” James added. “LeBron has no bag and I’m sitting here with 50 billion points.”

Instead of ’50 billion points’ the number is closer to 42,184, but James’ point still stands. He is set to suit up for his 23rd NBA season, with the Lakers in constant rumors about potential offseason trades after being eliminated in the first round of the 2025 Playoffs.

With James being the league’s all-time leading points scorer, four-time regular season and Finals MVP, and 21-time All-NBA player, the criticism comes off as more of a joke than anything else.