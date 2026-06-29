Lakers’ LeBron James Would Only Sign with Warriors on One Condition, Insider Says

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to decide what to do with LeBron James. They haven’t made an offer to him yet, which is surprising. Los Angeles has less money available to them now that Austin Reaves signed a max deal.

James has played the last eight years with the Lakers. They have done everything they can to keep him from being a free agent in that time frame. Now, it looks like he is entertaining playing somewhere else. The Warriors have been rumored to be a team he is considering.

However, one insider says James would only sign in Golden State under one condition.

Lakers’ LeBron James Will Only Sign with Golden State if They Trade for Anthony Davis

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, James would only think about signing with Golden State if they were able to trade for Anthony Davis. That would be the only way he would consider signing with the team.

“AD and LeBron James would have to be a packaged deal in order to come to Golden State and team up with (Draymond) Green and Steph Curry,” Charania said on Sportscenter.

Charania implied that the Warriors would have Curry, Green, James, and Anthony Davis all on the same team. That is why Green decided to opt out of his deal, so that the franchise had more flexibility to get everyone on the team. However, that is a lot of moving pieces.

If this doesn’t work out, there is still a chance that the Lakers and James can come together on an agreement. In order for that to happen, James would need to agree to take a pay cut from what he made this past season with the team. That’s not something James has done much in his career.

James May Have Played His Final Game for Los Angeles

It seems that James may have played his final game for the Lakers. As the days of free agency get closer to officially happening, it seems James is really looking at other options. If he doesn’t sign with Golden State, he could look at either Cleveland or Miami.

James has not taken it well that the Lakers wanted to make Luka Doncic the face of the franchise. It made sense for them to do that, as he is a top-five player in the world. Since they have started building the roster in his image, James seems to have felt underappreciated.

This past season, James averaged the fewest points since his rookie season. He is not going to be the same elite player that he once was. That was evidenced in the playoffs, when the Lakers had the 11th-best offense out of 16 teams with James as the top option.

The Lakers will have to find a way to replace James’ production and leadership if he does decide to leave the franchise. That won’t be an easy task, even with money available in free agency.