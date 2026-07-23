LeBron James Proposed to Return to Lakers Amid Free Agency Indecision

We have entered Day 23 of LeBron James watch and, just like the previous 22 days, can only sit back and wonder.

It was back on June 30 when James told the Los Angeles Lakers this ride ends at eight seasons. James’ Lakers legacy will get debated until the end of time, but another debate has made the rounds on social media lately.

Should he just turn back to the Lakers? It seems he is stuck on trying to choose another team anyway.

Analyst Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation proposed that James should actually consider returning to the team to play alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and a revamped Lakers roster.

“LeBron’s BEST landing spot would actually be to reconsider & return to the Lakers. I mean… Luka/Sexton/Hardy/Bronny Reaves/Carr/Thybulle/Knecht Grimes/LaRavia/Williams LEBRON/Thiero/Vando Kessler/Mamu/Looney That’s a VERY interesting team,” Lane wrote on X.

It’s a One in a Billion Type of Thing … But Would it Make Sense for LeBron James to Come Back to the Lakers?

James likely left the Lakers for a multitude of reasons. Whether it was burnout, falling out of line with management, not feeling appreciated, wanting a Miami or Cleveland reunion or something else. Hey, we’ll likely find out the true reason when James sits down to do one of those podcasts in 15 or 20 years.

The Lakers have become truly intriguing in the roughly three weeks since the James chapter in Los Angeles closed.

The franchise acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal that mortgaged a chunk of the team’s future draft capital. In free agency, the Lakers were among the busiest in the entire Association, dishing out contracts to Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Matisse Thybulle. And by the look of things, L.A. is still in the market for another addition or two with the ongoing pursuit of free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The Decision Has Turned Into The Indecision

Some believe James knows where he is going deep down inside and is deliberately prolonging his free agency to delight in the spotlight. Some think James truly hasn’t decided where he wants to play next season.

Meanwhile, James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, denies James is stretching out the process simply to enjoy the speculation surrounding his decision.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”

Recent reports state that James is highly considering a return to the Eastern Conference — where he spent the first 15 seasons of his career — pitting the Heat, Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers as the frontrunners in the LeBron-a-Thon.

A Lakers return? Perhaps close to impossible.

But whether a Lakers return is logical? Now, that’s good for some classic barbershop talk.