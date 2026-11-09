Former All-Star Claims LeBron Leaving Lakers Helped Luka Doncic

Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson made a strong point about why Luka Doncic is playing the best basketball of his career this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a hot start thanks to Doncic playing MVP caliber basketball and being the early favorite to win the award. Johnson thinks that LeBron James leaving the Lakers helped Doncic get the confidence to play his style and completely take over games.

The following insight from Johnson came on the Nightcap Show hosted by Shannon Sharpe:

“It was a blessing in disguise for Bron not to go back to L.A. I think if Bron, now, I can’t see Luka going on this type of run. I think without Bron, he knows, okay, this my ish. I got to lead us, you know what I mean? I can’t be out here playing no games. I’m coming out here. Hey, I’m dropping the hammer first quarter every damn game. He ain’t been, that boy on a mission, man.”

Luka still put up elite numbers last season to lead the NBA in scoring, but his game is on another level this season. An astonishing average of 40 points per game through three weeks shows that Doncic loves this role running the offense. The Lakers made moves to appease Luka, like trading for Walker Kessler, and he’s making the most of his ideal roster construction.

Why Luka Doncic Is Better Without LeBron

Both Doncic and James loved playing together, but they each had to change roles from their usual scenarios running the show. LeBron leaving the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason gave him a better chance to contend and allowed Los Angeles to move forward with their future.

The franchise completely changed course with Luka basically gifted to them by the Dallas Mavericks via the infamous trade offer. A modest price of Anthony Davis and Max Christie landed the Lakers a new franchise superstar still in his prime.

Doncic had to fit into a team already built in LeBron’s image since he was the face of the franchise. Last season featured Luka sharing the ball with James and Austin Reaves as the top three stars. One less big name means that Doncic can be himself in the way he had a higher usage in Dallas.

Luka Doncic Gunning For MVP Award

One promising sign for Johnson’s opinion is that Luka is clearly trying to play at a higher level to win the MVP Award. Doncic has yet to win an MVP in the era of Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning five combined.

Johnson’s words appear to be true since Luka is playing his best basketball yet after losing James and a handful of other players to change the roster. Doncic must outplay fellow MVP favorite Victor Wembanyama to get his first award.

Things like health and the Lakers continuing to win games are needed for Luka to accomplish this goal. Johnson and others are all in on Doncic getting the MVP and making a case to be the best basketball player in the world right now.