LeBron James Roasts Lakers Teammate After Win Over Pelicans

LeBron James made a playful jab at Austin Reaves for the highlight of the night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

“That dumbass lob set me back three days,” James said in jest in the background while Reaves was having his postgame interview in the locker room.

James’ comment was a retort to Reaves describing his alley-oop pass.

“I chose to throw a low hook pass lob to a 40-year-old. When I threw it, I didn’t think it was a good idea and then he obviously continues to go get it,” Reaves said of the incredible play. “I told him on the bench, I wish I played with him about 10 years ago because I would’ve thrown the craziest lobs. I would’ve thrown it every possession.”

The play started with Reaves corralling the long rebound off a Pelicans’ missed 3-pointer. Then Reaves blew past his defender with a behind-the-back dribble before throwing the lob to James in a 3-on-2 transition play.

The soldout Crypto.com Arena crowd erupted as James slammed it home with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter which extended their lead to 114-99.

The beautiful play and the playful banter postgame was a by-product of the chemistry between the longest-tenured Lakers duo.

Austin Reaves Sets Franchise Record

Reaves became the first Lakers player in franchise history to total at least 15 3-pointers over a two-game span.

What makes the historic feat more impressive is he did it on back-to-back nights.

Reaves hit six 3s against the Pelicans after making nine against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The Lakers’ rising star finished with 30 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting and seven assists. He was a game-high plus-17 on the floor.

“It’s special,” Reaves told reporters about his historic feat. “LeBron throws me good passes. Luka throws me good passes and I just shoot it. I just shoot them with confidence. That’s really it but it’s special.”

Reaves also became the first Lakers player since the late Kobe Bryant in 2012 to average at least 25 points on 50/40-90 shooting split over any 10-game span, per StatMamba.

Over his last 10 games, Reaves averaged 25.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the field, 40.7% from beyond the arc, and 94.1% from the free-throw line.

“I think he’s just playing with a very, very high level of confidence right now,” Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters. “And I think the freedom that he’s played with for most of the season if not all of the season has just allowed him room to grow and I think he continues to develop patience for when things aren’t happening early for him just knowing that he’s going to end up with 15 to 20 shots.

“That’s just the way our team is structured and I thought last night was a great example of that offensively for him and he was terrific tonight.”

Lakers Buck Slow Start

Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 35 points with six assists and six rebounds as he and the Lakers rebounded from a slow start and the previous night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic missed his seven shots in the first quarter as the Lakers trailed the Pelicans 30-25.

Without their stars Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, the Pelicans sprung a surprise in the first quarter behind Jose Alvarado’s 18 points.

Doncic, Reaves and James, who added 27 points and eights assists, got their acts together, combining for 95 points while Alvarado cooled off. The Lakers defense limited the Pelicans point guard to only nine the rest of the way.