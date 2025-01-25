LeBron James Sends 4-Word Message to Son Bronny After Career Night

eBron James was a proud father after his eldest son, Bronny James, had the game of his life in the South Bay Lakers’ come-from-behind 122-110 win over the Rip City on Friday, January 24 at UCLA Health Training Center.

“♾ GRATEFUL OF YOU KID!! 🤴🏾🤎 ” LeBron posted on X, tweet-quoting Sports Center’s interview clip of Bronny.

♾️ GRATEFUL OF YOU KID!! 🤴🏾🤎 https://t.co/ShCO6V48oR — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 25, 2025

Reminiscent of LeBron’s signature tomahawk dunk, Bronny made his own highlight dunk on his way to a career-high 31 points to lead South Bay in scoring.

Bronny posterized Rip City’s Sterling Manley late in the third quarter when he made a killer crossover off Christian Koloko’s screen before rising for the thunderous slam.

Bronny was so hyped—and so was South Bay’s bench—that his dunk tied the game at 80. Riding on that momentum, the Lakers went on a 9-4 closing run to take the lead and led for most of the fourth quarter to chalk up their second win in the regular season.

Bronny poured in 25 points in the second half. He finished the game on 10-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-11 three-pointers while adding three assists against only one turnover, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

It was Bronny’s first G League game since December 21 and easily the best game of his young career.

His 31 points eclipsed his career-high of 30, which he had set in a road loss to Phoenix on December 2, 2024.

Bronny’s Inspiring Rise From Health Scare

As the most scrutinized second-round pick in NBA history, Bronny’s poise is remarkable as he continues his inspiring rise from a health scare.

Bronny, who survived a cardiac arrest before his one-and-done season at USC, is just happy to be playing again after that scary moment in his life.

“I am having fun,” Bronny said. “Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking … I’m grateful for everything.”

Selected 55th overall in the last NBA draft, Bronny is finding the form that made him a McDonald All-Star back with South Bay in the G League.

“I’m just trying my confidence back,” Bronny said after pacing South Bay’s second win of the regular season. “That’s all. I’m just gonna go out, play my game, and learn from every game.

“While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learn from my vets and just keep trying to be myself and it’s been working recently. I’m happy with the results right now.”

After a slow start in the G League, Bronny is now averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in seven games.

What’s Next for Bronny?

With the Los Angeles Lakers on a six-game road trip, Bronny is likely staying home and playing with South Bay.

The Lakers will not be back until February 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny will have plenty of time to hone his game as South Bay will host the Texas Legends on back-t0-back home games on January 29 and 31 then Oklahoma City Blue on February 1 and 3.