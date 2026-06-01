LeBron James Report Takes Surprising Turn: Lakers Insider

A report that appeared to place Austin Reaves ahead of LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason plans took a surprising turn Monday when Lakers insider Jovan Buha moved quickly to clarify what he says was a major misinterpretation of his comments.

The clarification came after a report framed Buha’s remarks as evidence that the Lakers would choose Reaves over James if forced to decide between the two, a characterization the longtime Lakers beat writer says was never his intention.

“One clarification from a broader offseason priorities discussion: The conversation was about a hypothetical choice, not whether the Lakers have to choose between Austin Reaves and LeBron James. They don’t,” Buha wrote on social media Monday morning. “I’ve said and continue to say I expect both to re-sign with the Lakers.”

Buha Addresses the James Misinterpretation

Buha, formerly a senior writer for The Athletic who now covers the Lakers independently, explained how his comments got reframed. What he described as a hypothetical — which player would the Lakers prioritize if money forced a choice — was pulled from a longer conversation and presented as a prediction.

“That was two sentences out of a 10-minute discussion,” Buha wrote. “I was asked a ton about why L.A. would potentially ask LeBron to take a pay cut and not Austin. I broke down the differences in their situations, cap holds, etc. But then it got clipped and reframed to fit an engagement agenda.”

The original New York Post quotes had Buha saying the Lakers would favor a long-term Reaves deal of five years at roughly $40 million annually over a one-year commitment to James at a similar figure.

“Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron,” Buha had said.

Reaves, 28, averaged a career-best 23.3 points and 5.5 assists in 2025-26. James, 41, enters unrestricted free agency for the first time during his Lakers tenure after completing his 23rd NBA season.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves Free Agency Outlook

Both players are expected to command significant money. James made $52.7 million this past season, and the Lakers hold Bird rights allowing them to offer a maximum deal worth approximately $59.5 million for 2026-27, according to Yahoo Sports. Reports indicate the Lakers may ask James to accept less. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that James’ camp wants the franchise to explain any pay-cut request in detail, specifically which players the team would target with the savings.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds during the regular season, then posted 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game in the playoffs before Los Angeles fell in a second-round sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder. ESPN’s Shams Charania told the Rich Eisen Show that all indications point toward James playing a 24th season, though with which team remains an open question.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said publicly he wants Reaves’ “odyssey” in Los Angeles to continue, and Reaves has said he hopes to “run it back” with the club. But the franchise’s long-term build centers on Luka Doncic.

Whether either negotiation hits turbulence, the front office has signaled that losing both players is not the preferred outcome, and Buha’s Monday correction reinforced that directly.