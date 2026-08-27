Former Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, LeBron James made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.

His post had over 120,000 likes in one hour.

James wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN!!! WE ALL ARE READY TO CELEBRATE YOU!! ESPECIALLY ME! YOU’RE DESERVING OF ALL THE LOVE & VIBEZ YOU’LL RECEIVE TODAY & BEYOND!! LOVE YOU ♾️ & EVA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎✨✨✨✨✨ LET’S GET IT!”

Reactions To LeBron’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chefdenamarino: “Oooouweeeeeee here we go!! Happy Happiest Birthdays SRJ!!!! More blessings + love!❤️”

@vexking: “Happy birthday to Savannah! Hope you both have a great day celebrating and continue to rise in love ☀️🙏🏽”

@dhatboi_osee: “The greatest to ever do it.”

@rowdygq800_: “5 ring man most importantly that unmatchable championship wedding band🫡🫡🫡🫡”

@etnshoes: “Real love, real legacy. Happy birthday to the Queen. This post has family, loyalty, and championship energy all in one. 👑✨”

@203zayy_: “Bron looking fresh in that suit”

Taurean Prince, Talen Horton-Tucker, Derrick Henry, Bronny James, Dez Bryant and Fanatics were among the first people to like his post.

Looking At LeBron

James is still among the best players in the NBA at 41.

He finished last year with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range in 60 games.

Over the offseason, he made the decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 24): “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

James is going into his 24th season in the NBA.