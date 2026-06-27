Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard Looking To Make NBA Return: Report

NBA free agency officially begins on June 30, and a former Los Angeles Lakers guard will look to make his return to the league.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Lonnie Walker IV is eyeing an NBA comeback this summer. Walker is currently signed to Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, but he has an out clause on his contract.

The seven-year NBA veteran has until July 15 to find an interested team, and Stein reported that plenty of them are looking at Walker.

Walker played 41 games for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season. He averaged 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28 EuroLeague games. He was slightly better at the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 15.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 13 games.

Maccabi Tel Aviv were the 2026 Israeli Basketball Premier League champions.

Lonnie Walker IV’s NBA Career

After one season with the Miami Hurricanes, Lonnie Walker IV declared for the 2018 NBA draft. Walker was selected 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. He spent four seasons in San Antonio, averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 208 games.

The Spurs rescinded their qualifying offer to Walker in the summer of 2022, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency. He signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his lone season with the Lakers, Walker averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 56 games.

Walker went on to play for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 NBA season before moving overseas. He signed with Zalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League, helping them win the 2025 King Mindaugas Cup.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed him in February 2025, wherein he averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists

Lonnie Walker IV With The Los Angeles Lakers

Despite not being an initial fan favorite with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV received admiration from fans after his Game 4 performance in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Walker scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lakers to a 104-101 win in at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers also earned a 3-1 series lead, ultimately eliminating the Warriors in six games.

Unfortunately for Walker, he didn’t score a huge contract in free agency that summer. He signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Lakers This Offseason

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve on several things this offseason. The Lakers have to look for more athletic wings, shooters and a big man to pair with Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are also tasked to bring back several key free agents, including Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton have player options and are both likely to exercise it to become free agents.

Reaves was the first player to be signed to a new contract, a four-year, $185 million deal, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.