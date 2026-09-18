Los Angeles Lakers Insider Shares Why Fans Should Be Optimistic

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of pressure on them entering this season due to the polarizing offseason moves. NBA fans, media, and players have all questioned the team’s moves and whether they can get even close to title contention. Lakers insider Jovan Buha had a different perspective and felt the team upgraded at more positions than they declined.

Buha revealed the following thoughts about the Lakers roster this season compared to last:

“I have two clear wins for the 2027 group: the center position with the additions of Walker Kessler and Mamu, and the point guard position with the addition of Collin Sexton. I have a clear win for 2026 with LeBron and Rui at the four. I think this is the one position the Lakers have clearly downgraded. This is why I, as well as many others, have been making the point for that fifth starter or that power forward slash big wing that the Lakers really need. If I had to split hairs, I would lean 2027 at shooting guard and 2026 at small forward. I would say that 2027 gets the edge here. I’d probably give them three of the five positions as being better than last season. One position I think is a clear downgrade. One position is relatively close. I think it’s 3-2 or 4-1 advantage 2027.”

Buha referenced that power forward was a huge downgrade due to losing both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. However, he feels that upgrades at the other positions become a net positive. Buha did reference that he’d like to see the Lakers add another forward, but he thinks the team can be good.

Did The Los Angeles Lakers Truly Upgrade?

The one position that Buha is most right about an improvement would be the center position. Last season featured the very flawed center tandem of DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes splitting the minutes.

Kessler is clear upgrade if he stays healthy as a young talent who can contribute more and anchor the defense. Reserves Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney give them two names who can play off the bench or step up if Kessler suffers another injury.

The other upgrades come down to depth and reserves since Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic are back at starters. One could debate Sexton vs Marcus Smart as the lead reserve guard, but Sexton is younger with more upside.

Season Still Comes Down To Luka Doncic

Doncic will be the one tasked with leading this team to a large portion of their wins by design. The Lakers made moves similar to the Dallas Mavericks before they made the 2024 NBA Finals with Luka as the face of the franchise.

It is hard to imagine the Lakers even getting a guaranteed playoff spot as a top six seed unless Doncic is a top five player again. The roster is designed to see Luka thrive and try to set others up when he’s double teamed.

Names like Sexton, Kessler, and Quentin Grimes will be asked to score more in their very specific roles. Lakers fans should have excitement for the season, but they must be aware of the deep West making things tougher than past seasons.