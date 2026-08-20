Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Accused of Abandoning His Kids in Explosive Allegations

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley has been accused of abandoning his kids and treating his wife “maliciously” amid his federal gambling case.

The accusations have been made by the mother of his estranged wife, Montana Yao, via a viral TikTok video that surfaced on Wednesday.

According to Complex, Beasley’s wife responded to the video and confirmed that the comments were her mother’s. The text in the video delivered the shocking accusation.

“Preparing for my part in the Netflix documentary on surviving my ex-NBA son-in-law who is currently under FBI indictment, who abandoned my grandchildren, doesn’t pay child support, and is relentlessly malicious towards my daughter.”

Beasley has yet to publicly respond to the claims. The 10-year NBA veteran and Yao share two children: a son born in 2019 and a daughter in 2022. The long time couple got married in March 2020, but Yao filed for separation in March 2025.

Malik Beasley Gambling Case

The allegations come at a time when Beasley is under federal investigation on charges of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was indicted on June 29 as part of the FBI’s wide-reaching investigation into illegal sports gambling in the NBA.

The 22-page indictment alleges that Beasley and others such as former NBA player Ed Davis, William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia and Paolo Zamorano illegally gambled on gambles and made other efforts to fix outcomes of games.

“In late 2023 and early 2024, the defendants are said to have put in motion a scheme aimed at influencing games via bribery and defrauding betting companies by using non-public intel to inform wagers,” read a report from Complex.

“Beasley, specifically, is accused of agreeing with Davis ahead of certain games to either “underperform” or “overperform,” at which point the other defendants, plus several co-conspirators, placed wagers informed by this intel.”

Malik Beasley Done With NBA?

Many analysts feel that Beasley, who had a highly productive season with the Detroit Pistons in 2024-25, will likely never be allowed to play in the NBA again. During said 2024-25 season, he played a key role in helping the Pistons go from a 14-68 team to a 44-38 team as the starting shooting guard playing next to Cade Cunningham.

In his final NBA season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, while making 319 threes across 82 games — the second most in the league behind Anthony Edwards. Following his outstanding year, the sharpshooter was offered a three-year, $42M deal with the Pistons, but the contract was voided when he became tied to a gambling investigation. He remained unsigned and later signed to play in Puerto Rico.

Beasley played 26 games for the Lakers during the back half of the 2022-23 season after arriving from the Utah Jazz as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. He subsequently spent a season with the Milwaukee Bucks before joining the Pistons.